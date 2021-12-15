ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assessing Clutch Points’ Donte DiVincenzo trade for the Milwaukee Bucks

By Bradshaw Furlong
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe impending return of Donte DiVincenzo has many folks searching for potential trades for the guard. The breakout of Grayson Allen is seen by many as a reason for why the Milwaukee Bucks could move DiVincenzo as they have a surplus of guards. It will be a little while...

Look: Trae Young Gets Engaged to Fiance Shelby

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is officially off the market ladies. The 23-year-old point guard asked his long-time girlfriend Shelby Miller to marry him last night, and of course, she said yes. The two have been dating since 2018 and met in Norman, Oklahoma, when Young was playing for the...
Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and predictions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-12) travel to Fiserv Forum Saturday to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (19-12). Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Cavaliers vs. Bucks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Cavaliers might be the most surprising...
3 reasons the Milwaukee Bucks should pursue a Robert Covington trade

As long as the Milwaukee Bucks remain committed to contending, they will always be mindful of what is happening on the NBA’s trade market. The team has certainly not been shy about making several sizeable splashes over the past few seasons, and many are already starting to think about potential targets that would make sense for this iteration of the Bucks. There are few players that would make more sense for this team than Robert Covington.
Breaking down Milwaukee Bucks’ trade assets, untouchables, and more

Trade season has kicked off in the association, and everyone is anxious to see whether or not the Milwaukee Bucks make any moves. The biggest challenge general manager Jon Horst faces when making any potential moves is trying to piece together a desirable trade package. The Bucks are currently short on assets and financial flexibility, making any sizeable move tough to maneuver. However, rather than looking at Milwaukee’s draft capital, let us take a look at how the players on the 2021-22 roster might fare in any potential trades. First, both two-way players in Sandro Mamukelashvili and Javonte Smart will not be included, as well as DeMarcus Cousins and Wesley Matthews, who are on non-guaranteed contracts right now. With that said, let us look at the tiers of tradeable Bucks.
1 stud and 1 dud for Cavs in their win over the Bucks

“The Cleveland Cavaliers have a top three record in the Eastern Conference through 31 games” is not a statement that Cavs fans expected to hear this season. With a 19-12 record, the Cavaliers are among the NBA’s upper echelon of teams, playing within a system that head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has implemented. A feel-good story, the Cavs were built through successful drafting, timely trades, and patience.
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Nets big 3 all test positive, now what?

The wave of breakthrough COVID cases continues to impact the Brooklyn Nets. A day after learning Kyrie Irving was being allowed back to play for road games, the Nets’ next superstar to enter the health-and-safety protocols was none other than the team’s MVP candidate, Kevin Durant. Just as we were beginning to digest that blockbuster news story, we got more. Now Irving, not vaccinated, has entered protocols as well. All of this comes just a couple days after James Harden entered protocols.
Anthony Davis MRI reveal is bad news for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks. Davis got injured on Friday night as the Lakers lost 110-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the season, Davis is averaging 23.3 points per game and 9.9 rebounds.
Watch Isaiah Thomas get standing ovation, score 19 in Lakers return

Isaiah Thomas has been waiting for his chance, and Friday night he made the most of it. Signed to a 10-day hardship contract by the Lakers after the team had four players out due to COVID-19 protocols (and a couple just returned), Thomas got a standing ovation from the Minnesota crowd when he first entered the game.
Was LeBron James to blame for Anthony Davis’ latest injury?

LeBron James appeared to set off a chain reaction on Friday that led to another injury for star teammate Anthony Davis. Davis injured his knee in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 110-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. James pushed off on Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels, who then fell into Davis’ left knee.
