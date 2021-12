Longines is the kind of brand that you read about deep on subreddits and watch forums. What do you read about them? They’ve been around a very long time, and they make really fabulous watches, and they aren’t overpriced like a lot of other old excellent luxury watch brands. Watch enthusiasts them for all of this, of course, and also for the brand's incredible watchmaking chops. It's also easy to see what a lot of watch lovers see: a wide range of beautifully designed watches filled with great watchmaking technology and timeless style.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO