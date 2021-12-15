Goodyear looks to develop commercial, residential at former city center site near spring training facility

The city of Mesa has named a new director to oversee planning, construction permitting, building inspections and historic preservation within the city. Nana Appiah, who has worked with the city since 2018, will take over the role and title of development services director. In this new position, Appiah will work with private sector developers and city departments to “promote quality and intentional growth and historic preservation,” according to a news release issued by Mesa.

MESA, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO