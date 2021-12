About two months ago, we learned the first (and very early) details about the Everglades package for the Ford Bronco, which is expected to be available for orders from the summer of next year. No photos of the off-roader were released at the time, however, and we are very happy to share the first shots with the Bronco Everglades. This may be still a camouflaged prototype but all the important things are there and are easy to be recognized.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO