Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Columbia

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Columbia on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#18. Zorba's Greek Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6169 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212-3146

#17. The Pizza Joint

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 3246 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29204-4023

#16. La Brasca's Five Minute Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4365 Jackson Blvd, Columbia, SC 29207-5002

#15. Village Idiot Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2009 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205-2212

#14. Village Idiot Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4517 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29206-3123

#13. Upper Crust

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 843 Polo Rd Ste 4, Columbia, SC 29223-1001

#12. MOD Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 10296 Two Notch Rd Suite 4, Columbia, SC 29229

#11. Pizza Palace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1314 Leesburg Rd Ste T, Columbia, SC 29209-2255

#10. Schiano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10120 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223-4395

#9. MOD Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 141 Pelham Dr Suite B, Columbia, SC 29209

#8. Very's Great Philly Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 6729 Two Notch Rd Ste J, Columbia, SC 29223-7535

#7. Dano's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2800 Rosewood Dr Ste C, Columbia, SC 29205-3412

#6. The Villa On Bush River

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1704 Bush River Rd, Columbia, SC 29210-6812

#5. Za's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2930 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205-1864

#4. Il Giorgione

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2406 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205-2406

#3. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (226 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 802 Gervais St Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29201-3126

#2. Mellow Mushroom Columbia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (261 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1009 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201

#1. Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 621 Gadsden St, Columbia, SC 29201-5239

