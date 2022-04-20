Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Columbia
Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Columbia
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Columbia on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Zorba's Greek Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6169 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212-3146
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. The Pizza Joint
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 3246 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29204-4023
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. La Brasca's Five Minute Pizza
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4365 Jackson Blvd, Columbia, SC 29207-5002
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Village Idiot Pizza
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2009 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205-2212
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Village Idiot Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4517 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29206-3123
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Upper Crust
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 843 Polo Rd Ste 4, Columbia, SC 29223-1001
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. MOD Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 10296 Two Notch Rd Suite 4, Columbia, SC 29229
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Pizza Palace
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1314 Leesburg Rd Ste T, Columbia, SC 29209-2255
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Schiano's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10120 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223-4395
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. MOD Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 141 Pelham Dr Suite B, Columbia, SC 29209
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Very's Great Philly Food
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6729 Two Notch Rd Ste J, Columbia, SC 29223-7535
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Dano's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2800 Rosewood Dr Ste C, Columbia, SC 29205-3412
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. The Villa On Bush River
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1704 Bush River Rd, Columbia, SC 29210-6812
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Za's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2930 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205-1864
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Il Giorgione
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2406 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205-2406
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Old Chicago
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (226 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 802 Gervais St Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29201-3126
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Mellow Mushroom Columbia
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1009 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 621 Gadsden St, Columbia, SC 29201-5239
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0