Image via Invest In Others. Abington Health Foundation in Abington is one of the six recipients of this year’s Invest in Others Charitable Foundation grant. Invest in Others is a nonprofit dedicated to furthering and amplifying the charitable work of financial professionals and their firms. This year, it has awarded over $100,000 to six charities as part of its Grants for Good program.

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO