“We are proud to support the good work of Catholic Charities in our community and all the wonderful ways they serve youth and families, especially during the holiday season,” said David Guyer, Fulton Lions president. Here, Guyer presents the check to Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. The Fulton Lions Club, sponsors of September Charby’s Duck Derby, Lions Loot and The Mane Event Comedy Night, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.

FULTON, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO