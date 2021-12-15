U.S. business inventories rise 1.2% in October, but firms still falling behind

Talk about it being a tough time to buy. Housing inventory has been limited since the start of the pandemic. Recently, the number of available homes for sale hit a record low. Ask anyone who's been trying to buy a home this year, and you'll probably hear a similar story -- there just aren't enough available properties to go around. Sellers have been hesitant to list their homes since the start of the pandemic. And so now, buyers who wish to purchase a home are frequently landing in bidding wars, where they duke it out and keep making higher offers in the hopes of getting one accepted.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO