U.S. business inventories rise 1.2% in October, but firms still falling behind

By Market Watch
 3 days ago

U.S. business inventories rose a sharp 1.2% in October, the government said Wednesday, but companies still can’t restock fast enough to keep up with sales. Sales jumped 2.1% in the...

Sourcing Journal

Do Rising Cotton Prices Really Harm Apparel Companies?

It’s time for a dose of reality. Cotton gets maligned for many things in our industry. Still, any criticism typically leveled at the fiber originates from preconceived notions that are hard to dispel or, at times, a simple lack of understanding. After all, from a supply chain perspective, cotton is a remote input compared to the garment business and is easily misunderstood. There’s a new bugaboo about cotton these days: rising prices. And it seems to be troubling everyone. Today, the daily price of cotton fluctuates around $1.15 to $1.20 per pound. A year ago, the cost of cotton was as low...
Report Shows U.S. Falling Behind in Trade Agreements

A new report shows the United States is falling behind its competitors in reducing global trade barriers. The Corn Refiners Association released the report this week. The report tracked trade agreements since 2010 and found several nations have outpaced the U.S. “Over the last ten years, U.S. progress on new...
PBS NewsHour

U.S. jobless claims rise but still historically low at 206,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week despite signs that the U.S. labor market is rebounding from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims rose by 18,000 to a 206,000, still low by historical standards. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week...
Motley Fool

U.S. Housing Inventory Is at an All-Time Low

Talk about it being a tough time to buy. Housing inventory has been limited since the start of the pandemic. Recently, the number of available homes for sale hit a record low. Ask anyone who's been trying to buy a home this year, and you'll probably hear a similar story -- there just aren't enough available properties to go around. Sellers have been hesitant to list their homes since the start of the pandemic. And so now, buyers who wish to purchase a home are frequently landing in bidding wars, where they duke it out and keep making higher offers in the hopes of getting one accepted.
ForexTV.com

Canopy Growth Corp sells German unit to Dermapharm Holding SE

Canopy Growth Corp. said Wednesday it agreed to sell its Cannabinoid Compound Company GmbH (C3) to Dermapharm Holding SE for up to 122.6 million euros ($138 million). Canopy Growth said the transaction will reduce its short-term capital investment requirements by more than $38.9 million. Shares of Canopy Growth rose 1% in pre-market trades.
ForexTV.com

Gold Outlook: Struggling Below $1,770, Expecting Hawkish Fed

Following its largest daily decline since November 22nd, gold is seeing a pullback from its weekly low. Omicron tests traders ahead of Fed announcement, mixed inflation fears. The rating has already declined, but problems with viruses can throw a monkey wrench into the works. The gold price outlook remains bearish as the price is heading … Continued.
Houston Chronicle

Petroleum inventories fall amid strong demand

Crude inventories fell last week amid strong demand for petroleum products, the Energy Department reported Wednesday. Commercial stockpiles of crude oil declined by 4.6 million barrels, whittling inventories to 7 percent below average for this time of year. Gasoline inventories fell by 700,000 barrels. Stockpiles of distillates, which include heating fuel, fell by 2.9 million barrels while propane and propylene inventories fell by 2.4 million barrels.
ForexTV.com

More losses for equities

It is another day of losses for stock markets, with the FTSE 100 slightly lower but US tech stocks down much more heavily. Buyers are still in short supply across markets as we await the Fed tomorrow.
investing.com

Oil Inventories Fall by 815,000 Barrels Last Week: API

Investing.com - U.S. crude stockpiles fell less than expected last week just as investors continued to assess the risk of supply outstripping demand amid the impact of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on travel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, traded at $70.42 barrel on the news, after settling down...
ForexTV.com

Tempur Sealy raises share buyback authorization to $1.5 billion

Mattress company Tempur Sealy International Inc. said Monday it has increased its share buyback authorization to $1.5 billion. The company bought back about 20 million of its shares in the 12 months to Sept. 30 at a cost of about $700 million. The latest sum is equal to about 15% of the company’s current market capitalization. “We expect to execute on this authorization while maintaining a leverage ratio below the mid-point of our long-term target range of 2 to 3 times adjusted EBITDA,” CEO Scott Thompson said in a statement. Shares were not active premarket but have gained 50% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
Sun-Journal

Rising inventories are a bearish indicator

A big inventory cycle may soon unfold as early holiday gift-buying by U.S. consumers reverses and supplies of goods start to leap. Retailers have habitually strived for sales growth only to end up with excess inventories that require profit-killing markdowns to unload. This year, supply chain disruptions have taken care of excess inventories. So, casting their normal caution to the wind, retailers have stocked up. Target and Walmart both chartered expensive ships to import goods ahead of the holiday season and boosted hiring, at the expense of profit margins.
nddist.com

October Wholesale Inventories Grew 2.3% from September

The U.S. Census Bureau announced the following new wholesale trade statistics for October 2021:. October 2021 sales of merchant wholesalers, except manufacturers’ sales branches and offices, after adjustment for seasonal variations and trading day differences but not for price changes, were $620.5 billion, up 2.2 percent (±0.4 percent) from the revised September level and were up 22.2 percent (±1.8 percent) from the revised October 2020 level. The August 2021 to September 2021 percent change was revised from the preliminary estimate of up 1.1 percent (±0.5 percent) to up 1.7 percent (±0.5 percent).
