The State of This Market Is a Mess as We Await the Fed

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe market is always slow in front of the FOMC interest rate decision, but this morning the action is dismal once again. There is no dip-buying interest, and stocks that have already been hit hard continue to sink. The state of this market is a mess as we await...

3 Reasons This Growth Stock Could Be a Monster

Upstart has a unique and useful platform to get more loans in Americans' pockets. It has a huge and growing addressable market. There isn't heavy competition for Upstart's services. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) has been one of the biggest stock stories of the year. It had a tepid debut in December...
3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.61% higher to $932.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Tesla Inc. closed $310.92 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
Banks, technology stocks lead another decline on Wall Street

Banks and big technology stocks are leading another decline on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday and every major index is on track for a weekly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2:08 p.m. Eastern. Roughly 56% of stocks within the benchmark index were lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 327 points, or 0.9%, to 35,568. The Nasdaq recovered from an early decline and was up 0.4%.
Dollar Will Hit Zero With Bitcoin Below $40K In 2022, Crypto CEO Says

Predictions for 2022 are coming in fast. The chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken says the dollar is going to crash and bitcoin will see its price fall dramatically in 2022. As part of that tumult, Jesse Powell urged investors this week to prepay healthcare and tuition expenses and take...
The Market's Generals Take the Fire

I saw a lot of Henny Penny "the sky is falling" commentary out there on Thursday. The way I see it, folks who have thought the market was just fine and dandy as long as the favored few were not on the "for sale" list now see something wrong in the market. That's now that their beloved five or 10 stocks got sold.
