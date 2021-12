5G continues to roll out throughout the US, offering millimeter-wave cellular speeds at higher, faster frequencies than 4G LTE. That's a big deal for our phones and other mobile gadgets that connect over cellular airwaves -- and it's also a potential game-changer for home networking. With the potential for near-gigabit speeds over the air that rival what cable and fiber internet service providers offer, plus the added appeal of straightforward, consumer-friendly terms that ditch data caps, equipment fees and the like, 5G is quickly shaping up as one of the most exciting new avenues in residential internet.

INTERNET ・ 17 HOURS AGO