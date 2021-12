“Where flowers bloom, so does hope.” These words, spoken by U.S. First Lady Lady Bird Johnson, inspire all to create joy and cultivate optimism across America. It is the triumphant, joy-creating message of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin, Texas where we are celebrating the former First Lady and six others in “The Creating Joy Birthday Party.” When President Gerald Ford presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Lady Bird Johnson in 1977, the inscription concluded with these words: “Her leadership transformed the American landscape and preserved it’s natural beauty as a national treasure.” JOIN US… You feel the joy as...

CELEBRATIONS ・ 16 HOURS AGO