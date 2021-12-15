ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin Introduces Legislation Requiring Safe Storage Of Firearms In Wake Of Oxford School Shooting

 4 days ago

(CNN) – Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin is introducing legislation on Wednesday that would require the safe storage of firearms in the wake of the Oxford school shooting in her district that left four students dead last month.

Slotkin’s legislation, called the “Safe Guns, Safe Kids Act,” would require gun owners to secure firearms away from a child if there’s potential access to them and would impose a penalty of up to five years of prison time for parents if a child injures themselves or others or uses the firearm in the commission of a crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UmNpB_0dNYW2aW00
May 26, 2021 – Washington, DC, United States: U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) speaking at a press conference to unveil legislation to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA)No Use Germany.

It’s just the latest effort from Democratic lawmakers to try to enact gun safety legislation that has been repeatedly blocked by Republicans in Congress.

CNN has previously reported that prosecutors have alleged the Oxford shooter’s father bought the gun, and that the parents gave the weapon to their son as an early Christmas present. The parents, who each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter, are accused of giving their son unfettered access to the gun he’s accused of using.

“What really stood out in Oxford was the role that the parents played,” Slotkin, who is a moderate Democrat from a swing district, told CNN. “We came up with this bill, building on good work that others have done — both in the state of Michigan and also federally — and created a bill that would make it against the law for a person to keep an unsecured firearm if it’s reasonable the child could access that firearm.”

The introduction of the legislation comes the day after the nine-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. In a video shared Tuesday, President Joe Biden called on the Senate to pass three bills — one on background checks, one aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of abusers and the Build Back Better Act, which includes programs for community violence intervention.

Earlier this year, Biden unveiled a set of executive actions aimed at taking certain guns out of the hands of criminals and pouring resources into community violence prevention. The actions included expanding background checks for certain types of guns, regulating stabilizing braces built for pistols, restricting weapons known as “ghost guns,” which can be built using parts and instructions purchased online, making new investments in intervention programs for violence-prone communities and creating model “red flag” legislation for states to pass.

But the limited scope of the President’s actions underscores the challenge he faces in getting legislation passed on guns in an evenly split and starkly divided Senate.

While Slotkin’s bill could pass the Democrat-controlled House if it’s put to a vote, it faces an uncertain fate in the Senate where Democrats would need at least 10 Republicans to break a filibuster to advance the legislation.

Slotkin, who served three tours in Iraq alongside the US military as a CIA analyst, said she recognizes that she has an uphill battle ahead to get Republicans to sign onto her bill but hopes they will recognize the need for such a measure in the wake of the school shooting.

“I’m still hopeful,” she said. “I think it just reflects the fact that gun safety issues, unfortunately, have become these really political conversations. I’m trying to defy that.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 7

whmi.com

Slotkin Shares Thoughts On Oxford Shootings During Town Hall

8th District Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin discussed the tragic events and takeaways from the tragedy in Oxford during an online town hall. The Holly Democrat held the meeting, online, from Oxford, Thursday afternoon. She sympathized for the close-knit community that she said had its heart ripped out in less than 5 minutes' time, with uncertainties that things could ever be the same again. 15-year old Ethan Crumbley has been charged for murder, terrorism, and more for the alleged killing of 4 Oxford High School students and injuring of 8 others, last week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Liz Cheney's roadmap for a Trump indictment tied to Jan. 6

On Jan. 6, Congress met to conduct an official proceeding: the counting of the Electoral College votes to certify Joe Biden’s win. But that proceeding was interrupted, as the whole world knows, by a mob of insurrectionists. As the House select committee investigation into the Capitol riot progresses, a vivid picture is emerging. It suggests many individuals, up to and including former President Donald Trump, worked hard to obstruct that official congressional proceeding. And I believe, as do other legal experts, that doing so constitutes a federal felony.
POTUS
Newsweek

Ecstatic Donald Trump Fans Retweeted His Call for 'Wild' Protests

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday, December 19, President Donald Trump conveyed his first public notice of a "big protest in DC" to be held on January 6, the day Congress was to convene in a Joint Session to certify the electoral vote.
POTUS
Detroit, MI
