Live updates: It's Signing Day! Your one-stop for the Huskers, who are set to welcome a new class

By Lincoln Journal Star
 5 days ago
Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget catches the ball in the end zone for the first touchdown of the game against Lincoln Southwest on Friday at Seacrest Field. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Happy National Signing Day. Yes, it's the start of the "early" signing period, but as Steve Wiltfong, director of recruiting for 247Sports, told our Chris Basnett, this day is the "real signing day."

Yes, it's going to be different than usual. The Huskers are set to welcome in a small class, and there other variables to consider — and Parker Gabriel spells it out in a full preview.

Check back here throughout the day for updates, including signings, photos, comments from Nebraska coach Scott Frost and maybe a surprise or two.

Also, don't miss our recruiting board, which you can scroll through and click on individual prospects to learn more about who might be coming to Lincoln.

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
Scott Frost
MU football adds Class of 2023 commit; Badie earns SEC honor

Missouri football got a commit Friday from three-star defensive end Jakhai Lang from Troy Buchanan. Lang is Missouri's second commit for the Class of 2023, joining four-star tight end Brett Norfleet from Francis Howell. Badie earns SEC Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Missouri running back Tyler Badie was named the...
#Huskers#National Signing Day#Recruiting#New Class#American Football#247sports#Nebraska
'We're going to do it all': How Mark Whipple and Scott Frost will set about melding offensive systems

New Nebraska wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph had just finished up his roundtable-style interview session with reporters on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium and stood up to make his way back toward the football offices when he noticed that his freshly minted coworker, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, was still at a table across the room, fielding questions.
McKenzie Milton discusses UCF coaching dreams, Dillon Gabriel transfer and one final Bounce House game | Commentary

McKenzie Milton’s one season at Florida State didn’t go quite as he envisioned it, but the beloved former UCF quarterback doesn’t regret his decision to transfer and remains proud that he was able to come back from the horrific knee injury that nearly cost him his leg. The quarterback affectionately known simply as “KZ” by Knight Nation took a timeout from training on Saturday to speak with me ...
