The ‘MacGruber’ comedian said that he and his wife tied the knot during an impromptu ceremony in New Mexico. Talk about a surprise! Will Forte revealed that he married his wife Olivia Modling over the summer during a secret ceremony in a new interview with People on Wednesday December 8. The Saturday Night Live star wed his beautiful bride on July 31, after the two welcomed their daughter Zoe Douglas Forte on February 15. The 51-year-old comedian explained that the two put the ceremony together in two weeks, before his parents were visiting the set of his upcoming show MacGruber.

