Insiders around Britney Spears tell Radar that there are concerns that the pop princess has replaced her estranged dad, Jamie Spears, with her fiancé, Sam Asghari. “Sam is now the boss. Understandably, after everything she has been through Britney doesn’t trust a lot of people which is why she is relying so heavily on Sam,” sources tell Radar. “He is literally all she has. When her dad was removed so was the entire team he had built up around her. Britney is the most successful pop star in the world that has no manager or people helping her navigate the business.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO