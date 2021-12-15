ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Louisiana ATH Jaylin Lucas commits to Indiana

By Matt Weaver
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the top remaining targets for Tom Allen and his staff on the offensive side of the ball has made a signing day commitment to the Hoosiers with the announcement from Jaylin Lucas that he has pledged to IU. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound athlete from Edna Karr H.S. in New Orleans...

247sports.com

