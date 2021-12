If you're reading this you are more fortunate than a lot of people in the world. We live in a free country because of the brave men and women who have fought for that right. While we might not know the names of all of these fallen heroes they deserve to be honored and remembered especially before we enjoy the upcoming holidays with our own families. Which is why I want to encourage you to be apart of the ceremony coming up this weekend in Tyler, Texas being put on by Wreaths Across America.

TYLER, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO