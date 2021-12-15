Parshas Va’yechi

I was wondering if you could help me resolve a certain issue. I am a frum teenage girl who grew up in a Bais Yaakov setting, but certain things in my life are confusing and, I feel, unsettled, and this disturbs me to no end. You see, my teachers are constantly trying to inspire us, and raise us, and make us find value in life and all that. My teachers, however, are in the clouds. They – most of them at least – are not down to earth and cannot relate to confused kids like myself, who don’t show their confusion on the outside, but keep it pent up. Which is why, every time I feel myself being inspired, it all just plummets back down because I can’t apply anything. I know this column is not for rabbinical consultation, but what I want to ask is this – is there such a thing as OCD in Judaism? Because I feel like I might have it.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO