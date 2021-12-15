ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify person responsible of social media threat at Westfield High School

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police say it is safe to return to normal school routines and operation after a social media threat was being investigated at Westfield High School.

The Westfield Police have identified the party responsible and determined the threats were not credible. The school district will take appropriate action. All parties associated with the website and messages have been spoken to and their parents have been made aware.

State, local police investigating report of potential threat at Mohawk Trail Regional School

According to a statement sent to 22News from Westfield Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski, the Westfield High School Administration was informed Wednesday morning of several social media posts that could be interpreted as a threat to others. Counseling services will be available to all students and staff members Beginning Thursday.

An email from Principal Charles Jendrysik went out to parents informing them of the situation.

“At this time Westfield Public Schools Administration and Westfield Police Department are fully investigating the situation. If we deem it necessary and credible, we will inform you immediately and take the appropriate actions to address the situation. Westfield Public Schools has no tolerance for this type of behavior.”

