Buck is a free, open-source and lightweight CLI tool used by developers to group multiple terminal commands into one. Depending on your use case, this can range from a few commands to several commands which can be overwhelming and it distract us from actually building the next big thing. Especially if you are like me and you just want to show your parents that you are actually doing something with your life. Running these commands over and over again for your new projects is pretty inefficient and it goes against a rule we elite programmers swear by: Do not repeat yourself (DRY). Buck solves this problem by allowing you to group multiple commands once into buckets and you can run them with a custom keyword of your choice.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 10 DAYS AGO