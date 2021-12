NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy was at the Port of Newark on Friday, highlighting New Jersey’s supply chain infrastructure that he says has helped the state avoid the breakdowns much of the country has faced. Thirteen huge cranes load and unload freight containers from cargo ships as they arrive to the Port of Newark, a critical operation that never stopped during the pandemic, but has taken on more to help supply chain breakdowns. “It is now nearly 25% faster for ships from China to call upon this port than the ports on the west coast,” Murphy said. “A ship leaving...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO