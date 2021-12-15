ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

SEAGLE: Welcome new year with gifts of nature

Tifton Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I wish we could put up some of the Christmas spirit in jars and open a jar of it every month.” – Harlan Miller. “It is Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the air.” – W.T. Ellis. “Christmas is forever, not for just...

www.tiftongazette.com

Tifton Gazette

SEAGLE: The Christmas rose is colorful

“My brothers and sisters, true love is a reflection of the Savior’s love. In December of each year, we call it the Christmas spirit. You can hear it. You can see it. You can feel it.” – Thomas S. Monson. “There’s something super special about December.” –...
GARDENING
WOKV

Hubbard House welcoming gift donations starting Monday

Jacksonville FL — Helping to keep the magic of Christmas during a tough time. Monday, Hubbard House will begin to accept gift donations for survivors of domestic violence and their children who might be spending the season in their shelter. You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy, or gift at the Hubbard House Outreach Center and Thrift Store located on Beach Boulevard beginning Monday and running through Wednesday. The organization says for the safety and for staffing purposes you are required to schedule an appointment in advance by emailing Development@HubbardHouse.org.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
butterpolish.com

DIY New Year Gift Ideas to Make 2022 a Reminiscing One

2021 is almost complete, and 2022 is just around the corner. Therefore, it is appropriate to bring it in with the best memorable gifts and heartfelt wishes of love. However, it becomes more of a challenge to find the perfect present. But, what if we told you that you could create some gifts yourself.
LIFESTYLE
theeverygirl.com

19 Gifts To Ask For To Kickstart Your New Year’s Resolutions

As the holidays roll around, your parents, in-laws, siblings, significant others, and friends might be bugging you about what gifts you’re hoping to find under the tree this year. And somehow, the age-old proverb exists: When someone asks what you want, every single thing you’ve ever seen or heard of flies out of your head like magic. Instead of worrying about how you’ll reach all of those health and fitness goals the second the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, ask for gifts that will help you become your best self. No matter what your resolutions are this year, we’ve rounded up the best items to add to your wishlist that will not only bring you joy on Dec. 25 but will also help you become your best self in 2022.
RECIPES
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Safe Home welcomes gifts for late holiday clients

The Laurens County Safe Home has met its needed goal of collecting Christmas presents for current clients and their children, but the agency welcomes gifts to have on hand for new clients as the holiday nears. “All of our current clients have been. adopted out (for gifts) but we don’t...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Tifton Gazette

Fitzgerald teen crowned pageant ambassador

ATLANTA – Shelby Smith of Fitzgerald has been crowned National Ambassador 2022. She is the 17-year-old daughter of Connie and Randy Smith. Girls and women, ages 7 and older, participated in the national event in Atlanta, pageant representatives said in a statement. As the 2022 national ambassador, Smith will...
ATLANTA, GA
Tifton Gazette

Tree of Life shines on S.Ga. lives

TIFTON — Tift Regional Medical Center's annual Tree of Life event returned Dec. 16 via a digital format. For 36 years, the Tree of Life has served as a celebration and memorial to honor and remember the patients of the Hospice of Tift Area and Anita Stewart Oncology Center, as well as their families, friends and the impact they've had on the people around them.
TIFTON, GA
Moultrie Observer

“I wish we could put up some of the Christmas spirit in jars and open a jar of it every month.” Harlan Miller. “It is Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the air.” W.T. Ellis. “Christmas is forever, not for just one day. For loving, sharing, giving, are not to put away.” Norman Wesley Brooks. “The Christmas spirit is a spirit of giving and forgiving.” James Cash Penney. “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” Winston Churchill.
SOCIETY
Amancay Tapia

Cultures That Don't Welcome The New Year January 1st

New Year’s Day marks the start of a new year according to the Gregorian calendar, which is the Western or Christian calendar. A large part of the world runs on the Gregorian calendar, with the year ending on December 31st and beginning on January 1st.

Community Policy