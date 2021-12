Although Google's newest TV platform has been around for over a year now, we have yet to see it expand beyond a handful of offerings . In the US, the only such device so far is Google's Chromecast with Google TV, which launched late last year, and on the Indian market, the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick has also joined the list. Now, another device is coming to store shelves, and it's arriving from a source you might not expect. T-Mobile quietly announced its TVision Hub today, and in many ways, it's the souped-up Chromecast we've all been wanting.

