Shell, foundation give to help Nicholls with hurricane recovery

By Editorial
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShell and the Bayou Community Foundation have awarded Nicholls State University $77,760 to help with recovery following the impact of Hurricane Ida. The award of is being used by the university to meet the unmet needs of students and their families displaced from their...

Shell and the Bayou Community Foundation have awarded Nicholls State University more than $75,000 to help with recovery following the impact of Hurricane Ida. The total award of $77,760 is being used by the university to meet the unmet needs of students and their families displaced from their homes by Hurricane Ida. Such needs include temporary housing, food insecurity and basic living essentials such as clothes, medication, toiletries, school supplies and more.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Entergy gives to Nicholls coastal education effort

Entergy Lousiana is donating $40,000 to the new Coastal Center at Nicholls State University to enhance the center’s coastal education and outreach initiatives. The grant will support the Coastal Center Coast, Cli-mate, and Culture Literacy Program, which will bring exhibits to the center as well as organized presentations, group tours, publications and an additional webpage dedi-cated to the coast, climate and culture.
