Shell, foundation give to help Nicholls with hurricane recovery

NEW ORLEANS — The Emeril Lagasse Foundation has announced the distribution of $350,000 to several nonprofit organizations as part of its annual fall funding allocation. Two local beneficiaries, Son of a Saint and Youth Empowerment Project, were awarded community grants based on the shared mission to support youth through culinary, nutrition, and arts education with a focus on life skills development. The foundation also awarded a grant following its annual Carnivale du Vin fundraising weekend to The Watering Hole Foundation and its Kids Education Program. This program sponsors elementary and middle school visits to the Alex Beard Art studio in New Orleans, where creating art is combined with learning about endangered wildlife and the environment.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO