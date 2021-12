After a very long wait, TSM have finally announced their new support. The player taking over the role from SwordArt will be Shenyi. The details of the deal are not yet known but the 19-year-old player will be making his way over from the LDL, the LPL’s Academy system, to the LCS for the first time. He has been a substitute support for FunPlue Phoenix for the past year. Here is the latest on the TSM Shenyi deal.

