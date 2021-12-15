ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union lose Noonan to Cincinnati

By Alex Klein
Cover picture for the article“I want to make the step to Europe in January,” Wagner was quoting saying in the article. “I want to prove to myself that I can play Europe; I am honest enough to...

CBS Boston

Revolution To Face Cavaly AS In Concacaf Champions League Round Of 16

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution will open play in the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (SCCL) with an away match against Haitian side Cavaly AS in the Round of 16. The match will take place sometime between February 15-17 (Leg 1), followed by the home return leg at Gillette Stadium between Feb. 22-24 (Leg 2). New England qualified for the 2022 SCCL as the Major League Soccer’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner. This marks the Revolution’s first time participating in international club competition since the 2010 North American SuperLiga, and the club’s first appearance in the Concacaf Champions League since 2008. The...
Bruce Arena
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
Hogs Haven

Daily Slop: Washington Football Media Links Roundup

ASHBURN — “The Replacements” is getting a 21st century remake. The NFL and NFL Players Association announced updated COVID-19 protocols for Week 15. Here is what it says about masks, testing and more. It was just two years ago Washington hosted Urban Meyer in the owner's box...
College Football News

Cincinnati at Denver Prediction, Game Preview

Cincinnati at Denver prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 19. Record: Cincinnati (7-6), Denver (7-6) The team looked so good in dominant performances in wins over Las Vegas and Pittsburgh, and then it didn’t show up against the Chargers and woke up too late against San Francisco.
