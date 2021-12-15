ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ruoff hosts new Magic of Lights event

Fox 59
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagic of Lights comes to Ruoff Music Center for...

fox59.com

coastreportonline.com

Experience the holiday magic locally at the ‘Night of Lights’

Orange County Fairgrounds is now hosting the “Night of Lights,” an interactive Christmas light drive-thru open Wednesday through Sunday nights. Night of Lights is a mile-long drive thru fully decorated with over a million Christmas lights, faux snow and interactive performers. The drive thru is organized into multiple Christmas themed sets. Visitors experience the magic of the holidays as they drive through each of the themed areas.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
wbiw.com

Magic of Lights ™ brightens up the night for the first time this holiday season at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE – Live Nation and FunGuys Events bring Magic of Lights to Ruoff Music Center for the first time ever!. Guests will weave through the spectacular 1-mile drive-through holiday lights display with various holiday light features, all through the comfort and safety of their own car. The drive-through experience will feature themed light displays using the latest LED technology and digital animations, including the all-new drive-through Blizzard Tunnel as well as returning favorites including 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland, and The Night Before Christmas. Families and friends will experience the thrill of Magic of Lights from their own cars as they wind through its course.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Gloucester Daily Times

Lights highlight Hammond's home; castle hosting holiday events

Hammond Castle is ready for the holidays with many new events this season. For the first time, the grounds of Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., will be illuminated with holiday lights to highlight its outdoor medieval arches, towers and drawbridge. No reservations are required to visit the outdoor grounds that will be open to guests nightly for free from 4:30 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 2.
LIFESTYLE
umo.edu

UMO Holds Tree Lighting Event

Contact: Rhonda Jessup, Director of Public Relations. MOUNT OLIVE – The UMO community gathers each year to start the Christmas season with the Annual Tree Lighting event. This year’s festivities included a Ferris wheel, carnival games, hot chocolate, candy apples, popcorn, photo stations, an obstacle course, an outdoor movie, give-a-ways, and, of course, a visit from Santa. President and First Lady H. Edward and Phyllis Croom led the countdown to the lighting of the campus tree near the Garden House.
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
parentmap.com

Wintertide Lights Family Fun Events

December 4th - Come early to delight in the lights and enjoy hot cocoa, candy canes and a free gift. December 11th & 18th - Visit our outdoor crafting tent to decorate votive holders to brighten the holidays at home. In December, the Evergreen Arboretum transforms into a lighted holiday...
News4Jax.com

Experience the magic of Nights of Lights...with the Grinch or Mr. Scrooge!

Do you thirst for Christmas or the taste of wine? Then the Tasting Tours of St. Augustine is the trip for you. With a horse-drawn guide through the nation’s oldest historic district St. Augustine, The Christmas Night of Lights features millions of tiny lights across both buildings and trees with a glass of wine in your hand. Hear great stories of the city and its history while watching the sunset on the Matanzas River in a horse-drawn open trolley. With the private carriage tour option, passengers can be gifted wine for their journey. Continue tasting through January 31st for the afterglow of the holiday magic.
wlen.com

Lenawee Co. Fair & Event Grounds to Host “Fair Fantasy Lights Drive Thru” Starting Tonight

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds will host their second annual ‘Fair Fantasy Lights Drive Thru’ this weekend…and next. Because of the success and the overall positive reception to last year’s inaugural lights event, a special second weekend for the drive thru display is scheduled for tonight and Saturday. The display will be open for the public to enjoy from 6 to 9 p.m. both weekends.
ADRIAN, MI
The Standard-Times

Lakeville Lions Club hosts annual tree lighting event

The tree is up at the Lakevile Lions Club headquarters on Main Street. On Saturday night, the Lions held their third annual tree light event, and according to Lakeville Lions Club President Christopher Plonka, about 100 people turned out for some holiday treats, caroling and watch the big outdoor tree - easily seen from the road on Main Street (Route 105) – lit for the first time to mark the start of the holiday season.
LAKEVILLE, MA
grmag.com

Paddock Place to host ‘The Magic of Christmas’

The magic of Christmas is arriving this weekend at a historic mansion in Grand Rapids. The Gilmore Collection’s Paddock Place will host “The Magic Of Christmas,” a free community event that will take place on the lawn at Paddock Place, at 1033 Lake Drive SE, Thursday, Dec. 9, through Saturday, Dec. 11.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
spectrumnews1.com

Magical holiday light display lights up the water in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — The Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort and Marina prepares for its annual Lighting of the Bay for months. Engineers Joel and Alonso (they didn't disclose their last names) spend days sorting through boxes of lights and cables. Joel has helped bring holiday cheer to the area for 12 years. He said he loves "doing this for everybody to come over and see the Lighting of the Bay."
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Cape Gazette

Broadkill Store hosts tree lighting

The Broadkill Store on Broadkill Beach near Milton held a tree-lighting event Dec. 4. The community turned out for festivities including a food truck and entertainment by Al Frantic. While the Broadkill Store is closed for the season, its food truck, The Broadkill Store on Tour, is making appearances at events during the off-season. Go to thebroadkillstore.com or follow The Broadkill store at facebook.com/thebroadkillstore for updates.
MILTON, DE
ocracokeobserver.com

OPS hosts holiday and winter events

The Ocracoke Preservation Society will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting and Wassail party on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the David William’s House Museum, 49 Water Plant Rd., starting at 4:30 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own mugs and a plate of cookies to share. The drawing for...
OCRACOKE, NC
texomashomepage.com

City Lights events seeking volunteers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Wichita Falls Development is looking for some elves to help during this year’s City Lights. Volunteers will be able to help in different areas, such as: the 5K, scavenger hunt, helping load in and out floats, park activities and even being Santa’s helper.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Newnan Times-Herald

Carnegie to host children’s magic, crafts programs

The Newnan Carnegie Library will be hosting two special hands-on programs for children this month. “Joe and Taj’s School of Wizardry” will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. Ages 6-12 are invited to participate in a magic-filled time of enchantment, potions and spells. Those attending are encouraged to bring their wands and wizard hats.
NEWNAN, GA
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

SAPB hosts destress event Holidaze

The event presented a screening of "Elf," a s'mores station and a cookie decorating table. On Thursday, Dec. 2, the Student Association Programming Board (SAPB) hosted a holiday-themed de-stress event called “Holidaze” in the University Union Undergrounds. Being the first time the SAPB has hosted this event, a lot of preparation, thought and hard work went into the execution. Although the event was fun in and of itself, it served a larger purpose as well — it was intended as a way to help students de-stress during the finals season.
