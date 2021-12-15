Ruoff hosts new Magic of Lights event

Contact: Rhonda Jessup, Director of Public Relations. MOUNT OLIVE – The UMO community gathers each year to start the Christmas season with the Annual Tree Lighting event. This year’s festivities included a Ferris wheel, carnival games, hot chocolate, candy apples, popcorn, photo stations, an obstacle course, an outdoor movie, give-a-ways, and, of course, a visit from Santa. President and First Lady H. Edward and Phyllis Croom led the countdown to the lighting of the campus tree near the Garden House.
