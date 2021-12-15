Ruoff hosts new Magic of Lights event

Do you thirst for Christmas or the taste of wine? Then the Tasting Tours of St. Augustine is the trip for you. With a horse-drawn guide through the nation’s oldest historic district St. Augustine, The Christmas Night of Lights features millions of tiny lights across both buildings and trees with a glass of wine in your hand. Hear great stories of the city and its history while watching the sunset on the Matanzas River in a horse-drawn open trolley. With the private carriage tour option, passengers can be gifted wine for their journey. Continue tasting through January 31st for the afterglow of the holiday magic.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO