ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WWII vet says he feels ‘great’ on his 101st birthday: ‘Life can be beautiful’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Marvin Scott
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIk1t_0dNYRqIs00

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – Lenny Landau was born during the Roaring 20s, and he’s still kicking it in the 2020s.

“I feel great,” the WWII veteran told WPIX on his 101st birthday. “Life can be beautiful. Take one day at a time.”

In 1920, Prohibition began and women earned the right to vote — and Landau entered the world.

“It was a rough time to be born,” he said. “It was a crazy time.”

WWII vet who survived COVID-19 honored on 105th birthday

Landau exercises every day in his New Jersey home, and he even works at a container company because work “keeps you young,” he said.

He also stressed that “you’ve got to have a positive attitude.”

“You have to have a smile on your face and enjoy everything that you’re doing,” he said.

He told WPIX that he hasn’t been sick since he served in World War II. He credits a flu shot he received back then to his continued health — but other factors, including his wife, have helped as well.

Happy 100th, Bloody Mary: Paris marks cocktail’s birthday

Landau’s wife Sydelle is 25 years his junior.

“Being married to someone 25 years younger does help,” she said, “but he is a happy man. And he enjoys every day.”

Landau celebrated his big day with friends and family. He said living as long as he has is a feat, and he shared his secrets to staying young and living long: “I have a young wife, I have young friends and I have a motto [that] says that ‘you should do a good, anonymous deed every day of your life.'”

Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect spelling of Lenny Landau’s name. The story has been updated to reflect the correct spelling.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Kroger pharmacist allegedly sold fake vaccine card

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH (WCMH) — A Kroger pharmacist who was allegedly caught selling a fake vaccine card to an undercover agent has been suspended. According to a Ohio Board of Pharmacy, Ryan Ford of Washington Court House, had his license as a pharmacist suspended. The complaint against Ford says that he allegedly sold vaccination […]
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
1420 WBSM

New Bedford World War 2 Vet Laid to Rest on His 100th Birthday

The last time Tony Oliveira was interviewed on Fun 107 was the 75th anniversary of D-Day. He was a young, spry 97 years old. The morning show was doing a broadcast from downtown that morning. We were at Greasy Luck. We watched in awe as he pulled up in his car, parked it across the street, fed the meter and quickly crossed the street, avoiding traffic. Oliveira drove himself to the interview and was an incredible guest, sharing his story about how he enlisted in the military the day after Pearl Harbor was bombed.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#101st#Prohibition#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
WBTW News13

Mayo High School alum to celebrate 101st birthday on Saturday

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Ethel Bramhan of Darlington will be 101 years old on Saturday. She spoke with News13’s Lacey Lee Thursday about her life, her love for God, family and making cakes, just to name a few things that she holds dear to her heart. “Woo, I’m wonderful,” Bramhan said. “When I was coming […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in connection to downtown Huntington break-ins

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man is facing charges in connection to a break-in at a local wine bar on Thursday, Dec. 16. The Huntington Police Department says Jay Michael Norton, 62, of Huntington has been arrested and charged with breaking and entering. The alleged incident happened at Sip in the 300 block of […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio Senate passes constitutional carry bill

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)- The Ohio Statehouse Republican Senators passed SB 215, a bill allowing Ohioans legally able to own a gun to conceal their weapon without a permit. Supporters of “Constitutional Carry” said the Ohio Constitution clearly gives Ohioans the right to bear arms and said nothing about a permit. “I have the right to […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

School districts in West Virginia issue statements on ‘nationwide generic threats’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Law enforcement officials have made local school districts aware of nationwide generic threats on social media. According to Cabell County Schools, the West Virginia Fusion Center told CCS officials about a TikTok trend “pertaining to nationwide school shootings and bomb threats” that are supposedly “being planned to take place” Friday, Dec. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Boone County for stealing a vehicle

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, for stealing a vehicle. Deputies say they responded to a stolen vehicle complaint in the Bob White area. They say the vehicle was, “quickly discovered,” by the owner in the Van area while the suspect […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

One person injured in home oxygen tank explosion

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured after an oxygen tank exploded at a home in Charleston. Metro 911 dispatchers say the incident happened around 12:22 p.m. this afternoon, Dec. 16, at a home along Deleware Avenue and Main Street in Charleston. The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department and EMS are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy