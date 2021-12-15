ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rollins tells of threats as she readies for US attorney job

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Rachael Rollins says she has endured racist and threatening messages as she prepares to become Massachusetts’ top federal prosecutor.

Rollins. a Democrat, will be the first Black woman to serve as U.S. attorney in Massachusetts following her confirmation by the U.S. Senate earlier this month. She discussed the harassment she has received during a radio interview on Tuesday with GBH News.

“My security team is fielding calls with people using the N-word and saying they want to put a bullet in my head and, you know, they know I have children,” said Rollins, who has served as Suffolk County District Attorney since 2019.

Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote in Rollins’ contentious confirmation, which split along party lines. Some Republican senators had criticized her progressive approach to crime, most notably Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, who said Rollins’ confirmation would “put Americans in danger.”

Rollins said her methods, including her decision to not prosecute low-level crimes and to back police reform, is working. She noted that Boston is one of the few major U.S. cities to see a recent drop in violent crime.

“We’ll prove them wrong,” she said about the lack of Republican votes. “It’s not worth a reaction. The numbers speak for themselves. Boston should be a gold standard for places like Arkansas and other places where the murder rate is skyrocketing right now.”

A successor to complete Rollins’ term, which ends in 2022, will be selected by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

Report: Federal Marshals Tell Rollins She’s On Her Own For Security

Newly confirmed US Attorney Rachael Rollins won’t be getting a full-time security detail from federal marshals, The Boston Globe reports. “A lot of people don’t recognize [that] as women and as women of color, and particularly as a Black woman, the level of racist, hate-filled death threats that we receive,” Rollins said in a recent appearance on GBH’s “Radio Boston.” Clearly reverting to the same song and dance she always does when she doesn’t get her way, throwing the race card and then stomping her feet.
Senate votes to approve Rollins as U.S. attorney

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins made history last week as the first Black woman to become the United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts. Following staunch opposition from Republicans who branded Rollins as a radical “pro-criminal” nominee, and a divisive hearing in September, Rollins ultimately was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday.
First black U.S. Attorney for Central Illinois on the job

DAVENPORT, IA (WCIA) — With a raise of his hand and a few words this week, the new top federal prosecutor for Central Illinois made history. Gregory K. Harris was sworn in Monday as U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois, becoming the first Black person to hold that post. The swearing-in happened at […]
Weekly Briefs: Emmett Till probe closed; Black couple's suit says appraisal changed with pretend white homeowner

The U.S. Department of Justice has closed its reopened investigation into the 1955 murder of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Black youth tortured and shot in Mississippi after he was accused of making sexual advances toward a white woman in her store. The woman had testified under oath, but not in front of jurors, that Till had propositioned her and physically touched her. But a historian claimed that the woman recanted in an interview by handing him a transcript and saying, “That part’s not true.” The woman denied to the FBI that she had recanted, however, and a tape and transcript provided by the historian did not show a recantation. The historian said the woman recanted before he was able to turn on his tape recorder, and his reporting is “rock solid.” (Department of Justice press release, the Washington Post, the New York Times)
Alumna Rachael Rollins '94 Named U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts

On Wednesday, December 9, 2021, the Senate confirmed Rachael Rollins '94 as U.S. attorney for Massachusetts. She will be the first Black woman to hold the office in the history of the Commonwealth. Rollins—who has a reputation as a progressive, reform-driven prosecutor—previously served as district attorney for Suffolk County, acting as the chief law inforcement officer for Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop, Mass.
Emmett Till case being closed by DOJ guarantees no one will pay for his lynching

For decades, if not centuries, Americans have persisted in the belief that the South is separate and distinct from the rest of the country. It’s commonly held that the politics that have governed the region, the atrocities that have happened there and the inadequate responses to those atrocities belong to the South and the South alone. But the widespread racism that allowed Emmett Till’s killers to escape accountability is one of many reasons we can dismiss such a belief as fantastical.
