Police say smash-and-grab robberies organized with Snapchat, other apps: report

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – Police say that some of the smash-and-grab robberies that recently took place in California and Minnesota were organized on social media and were carried out by people who did not know each other.

Local law enforcement said robberies at a Bay Area Nordstrom, a San Francisco Louis Vuitton and at a Minneapolis Best Buy were all organized on social media, according to The Wall Street Journal .

For the people who took part in some of the incidents in California, Snapchat was used to organize the crimes as thieves were possibly attracted to the app’s ability to make messages disappear. Once law enforcement arrested some suspects, they at times did not know the names or have any information about the people with whom they were working, the Journal reported.

However, Rachel Racusen, a spokeswoman for Snap Inc., told the Journal that the company has not found evidence of such organizing on its platform, adding that promoting damaging property on the social media app would violate its terms of service.

“This isn’t ‘The Godfather’ by any stretch,” Steve Wagstaffe, the district attorney for San Mateo County, Calif., said to the Journal.

“It’s the modern version of ‘Hey, there’s a party tonight’ and suddenly you have 100 kids showing up.”

The Hill has reached out to Snapchat for comment.

Investigators indicated that the robberies may have been timed around Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial. Rittenhouse was acquitted on Nov. 19 for charges surrounding him fatally shooting two people and injuring another during protests in Kenosha, Wis., last summer.

The investigators suspected that the thieves planned the robberies at a time when police would be preoccupied with possible protests over the verdict in that trial, the Journal noted.

At Monday’s White House press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki referenced the robberies.

“We have seen an increase in crime over the course of the pandemic. There are a range of reasons for that and what our focus is on is what we can do to address it,” Psaki said, adding that the administration had proposed additional funding for local police and had “great concern” about the retail theft.

beverlypress.com

Arrests made in smash-and-grab robberies

The Los Angeles Police Department is making progress in curtailing a recent series of smash-and-grab robberies at stores and shopping malls in different parts of the city. LAPD Chief Michel Moore and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti gathered with business leaders at LAPD headquarters on Dec. 2 to announce that 14 arrests have been made in connection with robberies that occurred from Nov. 18-28. He said 11 smash-and-grab robberies were committed during the period by large groups called flash mobs that break into or swarm inside stores and loot merchandise before quickly fleeing. Approximately $338,000 in merchandise was stolen during the robberies, and the suspects caused more than $40,000 in property damage, Moore added.
Fox News

Smash-and-grab robberies plague cities with liberal district attorneys

Democratic cities are seeing a wave of smash-and-grab thefts around the holidays, raising concerns about why they're occurring and how leaders might combat the problem. Black Friday saw news reports of robberies in Minneapolis, Los Angeles and Chicago. High-end stores in San Francisco were vandalized, with thousands of dollars in merchandise retrieved by police.
KTUL

Smash-and-grab damages south Tulsa business, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A driver crashed into a building Wednesday morning then drove away after a smash-and-grab style theft, Tulsa police say. It happened just before 5 a.m. near 59th and Yale at Elite Title Services. Officers say a television was stolen, and they are reviewing surveillance video...
Morning Journal

Westlake police looking for help in solving smash-and-grabs

Westlake police are asking for the public’s help to identify a male they believe is responsible for a pair of smash-and-grabs, police said. Detectives believe the same male is responsible for the early morning break-in Dec. 4 at Speedway located at Detroit and Bradley roads, as well as a similar break-in Nov. 30 at a BP, which is located across the street from the Speedway.
CBS Boston

Multiple Massachusetts Jewelry Stores Burglarized In String Of Smash-And-Grab Robberies

BURLINGTON (CBS) – Police in Burlington, Medford and Everett are searching for a group of brazen thieves connected to a string of jewelry store robberies. Surveillance cameras captured eight or nine masked thieves smashing through the window of a Burlington jewelry store early Sunday morning. “They’re in and out quick, wielding hammers. They all have masks, dressed to obscure their identity,” said Burlington Police Lt. Michael McDade. A similar robbery unfolded at Roland’s Jewelers in Medford. “They just figure they can just come in here and just smash and grab. Take as much as they can and fast as they can and get away...
