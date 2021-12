How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Selena Gomez is back in New York City, shooting season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, and paparazzi has already captured her in two of her looks on set. So what kind of wardrobe will her character Mabel have in the show’s next installment? The clothes are very winter-ready and cozy-chic. Yesterday, Gomez paired a velvet jacket with a rust-colored turtleneck, dark pants, and orange boots:

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO