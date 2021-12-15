ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Tritt Goes Absolutely All-In on Home Christmas Decorations: VIDEO

By Hannah Heser
 3 days ago
Country artist Travis Tritt decorates his house a little more festive than last year. He takes his fans on a journey through his kitchen to share all of the beautiful decor.

While his holiday festivities focused more on the living room in 2020, he expressed a change of scenery on Instagram this year.

He writes on his social media page that his home has never been more festive around the holidays! And he’s absolutely right. It looks like it has been professionally done!

“I can honestly say that our home has never looked more festive for the Holiday Season!,” Tritt says in the caption. “Merry Christmas to all!”

Tritt’s kitchen is all ready for his family and friends to come over for the holiday’s. Throughout the video, you will see the kitchen table with a gorgeous centerpiece, the Christmas tree in the back corner, lights on the stairwell, light up deer in front of the piano, and so much more!

I don’t know about you, but I’m sure thinking about taking lessons from Travis Tritt on how to decorate!

Travis Tritt’s Spotfiy Wrapped for 2021

While Travis Tritt is making sure his house is all nice and cozy for Christmas, he is also celebrating 6.6 million streams on Spotify.

At the end of every year, Spotify Wrapped lets their listeners, as well as artists dive in deeper with their most memorable songs. It is a viral marketing campaign that began in 2016 by Spotify, itself. It invites artists to share all of their hard work on social media and thank their fans for listening. They couldn’t live this life comfortably if it wasn’t for the fans.

Meanwhile Travis Tritt has had quite a successful year with new music, livestream concerts, and even live shows. He shares his spotify wrapped with his followers on Instagram a week ago. And he is ecstatic with the results.

“Huge thanks to all my fans who gave me another wonderful year on @spotify! Thanks so much for listening!”

Below his caption, fans were commenting nothing, but positivity.

For example, @walkerIday writes, “I think I contributed about 1 million of those minutes!! Congrats!! Big fan of your music, saw you for the first time back in October in Bristow, VA!”

It’s amazing to see fans supporting an artists music like this! They could not do this without the listeners, so keep on streaming and pre-saving!

While Spotify is celebrating streams and playlists, what’s Apple Music doing? Unfortunately, Apple Music does not have a Wrapped at the end of the year like Spotify does. However, the “Apple Music 2021 Replay” displays all of the songs you’ve listened to this year in the form of a playlist. It can be accessed at any point during the year unlike Spotify Wrapped, which is nice in case you forgot the name of a certain song.

Overall, they are both really great platforms with similar, as well as different things!

