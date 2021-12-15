ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Firefighters need to move beyond the fear of defeatism for calling a mayday ‘too early‘

FireRescue1
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"How many times does it take for a chief to hear near-misses before they recognize there's a systemic problem?" This is the question posed by Chief Marc Bashoor in this week's Side...

www.firerescue1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defeatism#Firefighters#Side Alpha Podcast#Project Mayday#Firerescue1
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FireRescue1

N.J. battalion chief dies following shift

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Jersey City Battalion Chief John Ruddy died Wednesday morning shortly after a 24-hour shift, according to Firefighterclosecalls.com. Ruddy had gotten home, had a medical emergency, was taken to a hospital where life-saving measures were taken, and he passed away there. He joined the fire department...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
Daily Mail

Drink-driver, 29, tried to fool police by swallowing hand sanitiser before a breath test – without realising anti-bacterial gel contained alcohol

A drink-driver tried to fool police by swallowing hand sanitiser before a breath test – without realising that the anti-bacterial gel contained alcohol. Shop assistant Sophie Nutter, 29, was told by a judge she was lucky not to be spending Christmas behind bars after the test showed 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says Covid variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of Delta

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not the coronavirus?The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to Covid-19. But with the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant often causing mild symptoms, such as stuffy nose, sore head and sore throat, it is very hard to tell the difference without testing.Professor Tim Spector, from Britain’s ZOE...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Remember The Horn-Sporting Furry-Hatted Capitol Hill Rioter? Now, He Is Hopping On The NFT Bandwagon

The horn-sporting Capitol Hill rioter Jake Angeli, born as Jacob Chansley, is releasing a non fungible token collection. What Happened: The collection made up of 1,006 Shamans presents an opportunity for any possible buyers to join “a community of individuals intrigued by the intersection of politics, crypto, media, tribalism, and Shamanic culture,” according to a Cointelegraph report.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Healthline

CDC Warns Omicron Wave Is Coming: When It Could Peak in U.S.

The Omicron variant currently accounts for 3 percent of coronavirus infections in the United States, which is up from 0.4 percent last week. The other 97 percent are caused by the Delta variant. Omicron has taken off in New York and New Jersey, where it now accounts for approximately 13...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

It's too early to cancel holiday gatherings in fear of the Omicron variant because Delta is still causing more than 99% of COVID-19 cases in the US, expert says

It's too early for Americans to cancel holiday plans due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19, physician and health policy expert Dr Leana Wen told CNN on Thursday. While Omicron's capacities to spread more quickly and evade some protection from vaccines are causes for concern, Wen said that the Delta variant is still by far the dominant strain in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

United States, the viral storm is coming. Omicron peak after the holidays: “It will be a winter of sickness and death”

“For the unvaccinated, it will be a winter of disease and death. The only protection is the dose ». Word of US President Joe Biden, who speaks thus to the nation as the country prepares to withstand the onslaught of the Omicron variant, found in at least 30 states. Yes, because in the meantime the confirmation has arrived: in the coming weeks the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus will become dominant, predicts the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is “growing rapidly,” says the director Rochelle Walensky, and could become “the dominant stock in the United States in the coming weeks. We have the tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We have vaccines, ”Walensky added during a meeting at the White House. “We have boosters”, but “masks in closed public environments, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation and tests to slow transmission” are also “vital”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Itemlive.com

Dads need help, too, sometimes

Item Santa hears more often from mothers than fathers and that’s understandable. Sometimes, mothers are raising children on their own; other times, they are just the ones in charge of The post Dads need help, too, sometimes appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
FireRescue1

Can a firefighter ask a bystander to stop filming an emergency scene?

When are you within your legal right to ask a citizen to stop filming and in what context? — My advice for firefighters and EMS personnel is relatively simple: Ignore folks who are filming and focus your attention on your job. The explanation is a bit more complicated, but hopefully will help folks understand the reasoning behind this simple advice.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy