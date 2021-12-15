Nets sign veteran guard Langston Galloway via hardship exception

Langston Galloway Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Nets have agreed to sign veteran guard Langston Galloway via a hardship exception, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (via Twitter). Galloway will receive a 10-day contract.

Brooklyn is eligible to sign multiple players due to the hardship provision, since the team currently has seven players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, with Joe Harris (ankle) also on the shelf. It’s unclear how many more players – if any – the team will sign besides Galloway.

Galloway had decided within the last week to play in the G League and joined the College Park Skyhawks, Atlanta’s NBAGL affiliate. It appears his stint with College Park will be brief. He appeared in his first game for the Skyhawks on Tuesday night, and while he struggled with his shot, scoring 12 points on just 5-of-18 shooting, he had seven assists and was a team-best plus-15 in a victory over the Raptors 905.

A former St. Joseph’s standout, Galloway played a role off the bench for Phoenix last season, averaging 4.8 points in 40 games while shooting 44.9% from the field and 42.4% from three-point range. He signed a non-guaranteed training camp contract with the Warriors in late September, but was waived before the season started.

Galloway, who turned 30 this month, went undrafted out in 2014, but has put together a seven-year career with the Knicks, Pelicans, Kings, Pistons and Suns. He has appeared in 445 NBA games with career averages of 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

The Nets will assume a cap hit of $95,930 for Galloway’s 10-day contract, while he earns $128,709, tweets ESPN’s Bobby Marks. Brooklyn will also take on approximately $504K in additional tax penalties as a result of the deal, Marks adds.