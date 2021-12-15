ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kathy Hilton To Return To 'RHOBH' After Producers Reportedly Pay Up

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntt3X_0dNYPXel00
Source: John Tsiavis/Bravo

Kathy Hilton is back.

Article continues below advertisement

After weeks of speculation over whether the beloved reality star will be making her return to the small screen, it's been reported that Hilton's deal with Bravo is done, just in time for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

OK! reported Hilton refused to film anything for the franchise's upcoming season until she was offered more money, as she felt undervalued by producers.

After some back and forth, TMZ reported she'll be making regular appearances on the show as a friend of the cast. Production for the upcoming season already began without the socialite, but it's safe to say Hilton will make quite the entrance when Season 12 debuts.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLmon_0dNYPXel00
Source: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

While Hilton's sister and a full-time RHOBH cast member, Kylie Richards, previously insisted the housewives were seen filming without Paris Hilton's mom because she had been busy planning her daughter's wedding, insiders told the outlet she was waiting for a hefty paycheck to be handed to her.

Hilton is reportedly set to begin filming with her fellow housewives after the holidays.

Meanwhile, production was suspended last week after three ladies, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais, tested positive for COVID-19. The reality stars were vaccinated and are experiencing mild symptoms, it was reported.

'RHOBH' FILMING HALTED AFTER ERIKA JAYNE, LISA RINNA & GARCELLE BEAUVAIS CONTRACT CORONAVIRUS, COSTARS REPORTEDLY 'NERVOUS'

The remaining housewives who tested negative will reportedly resume filming this week.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XbwgB_0dNYPXel00
Source: Joe Scarnici/Bravo

While Hilton was waiting for her deal with Bravo to be ironed out, she was busying herself with wedding prep for her daughter, who tied the knot with hubby Carter Reum in an elegant ceremony on Thursday, November 11. Paris' numerous wedding festivities are expected to be captured for her new Peacock 13-part docuseries Paris in Love.

It's unclear whether Paris will be making an appearance on RHOBH, but either way, fans can expect the perfect mixture of drama, laughter and blowout fights between the ladies, as last season ended with Jayne in the hot seat for her and estranged husband Tom Girardi's alleged embezzlement scheme.

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Says Real Housewives”Was Terrible” & “Anxiety-Provoking” Until Lisa Vanderpump Left; Claims Lisa Demanded The Center Diamond

Lisa Vanderpump left Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the infamous “puppygate” scandal. When Lisa’s bestie, Kyle Richards, accused Lisa of lying and spreading tabloid stories about Dorit Kemsley and her “rehomed” pup, it was the death knell of their friendship. But while Lisa is no longer on RHOBH, she and Kyle still trade barbs in […] The post Kyle Richards Says Real Housewives”Was Terrible” & “Anxiety-Provoking” Until Lisa Vanderpump Left; Claims Lisa Demanded The Center Diamond appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Crystal Kung Minkoff And Sutton Stracke Are Reportedly Full-Time On RHOBH Season 12; Sources Deny Contrary Rumors

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills feels like it’s in its prime era. The series started out strong with the drama brought by Kim Richards, Taylor Armstrong, Lisa Vanderpump, and the other OGs. But more recently, or what I like to call the Erika Jayne/Teddi Mellencamp flop era, the show has been struggling. That is, until […] The post Crystal Kung Minkoff And Sutton Stracke Are Reportedly Full-Time On RHOBH Season 12; Sources Deny Contrary Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Ok Magazine

'RHOBH' Filming Halted After Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna & Garcelle Beauvais Contract Coronavirus, Costars Reportedly 'Nervous'

Production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has reportedly come to a halt after three of the ladies tested positive for COVID-19. Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna all contracted the deadly virus, reported People, causing cameras to stop rolling out of precaution. "The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves. The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it. Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe," a source spilled to the outlet, adding: "All of the ladies are vaccinated. They're fine and will be fine because of it."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Reportedly Got Salary Increase; Set To Start Filming Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Soon

The contract negotiation of the year has finally ended.  It sounds like were talking about a professional athlete, and make no mistake, the skill level is subjectively the same. After several worrying weeks, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans can now rest soundly knowing Kathy Hilton will return to RHOBH season 12. TMZ confirms the […] The post Kathy Hilton Reportedly Got Salary Increase; Set To Start Filming Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Soon appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Reum
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Kathy Hilton
Radar Online.com

Covid Positive & Unmasked: 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Accepts Flowers From Delivery Driver Without Mask After Diagnosis Shuts Down Production

Erika Jayne may have forgotten she's tested positive for Covid-19 when she answered the door without a mask to greet a delivery driver. The 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was all smiles when she walked to the gate of her Los Angeles home and collected flowers from an unidentified male, who was also not wearing a mask.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TVShowsAce

‘RHOBH’: Does Kyle Richards Think Kathy Will Return For Season 12?

Kyle Richards reveals if her sister Kathy will return for Season 12 of RHOBH. Keep reading to find out what she says, plus all about her new Peacock Christmas movies. Bravo fans were skeptical when another of Kyle Richards’ sisters joined RHOBH. After making occasional appearances throughout the years, Kathy Hilton officially joined the show for Season 11. While she wasn’t a full-time cast member, she quickly became the star of the show.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Kathy Hilton Closes Deal to Return to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' for Season 12

Kathy Hilton is getting ready for her close up! The Hilton matriarch is set to return for the newThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season. A source tells ET Hilton has closed a deal to return to the Bravo show as a "friend of" the cast for season 12. Paris and Nicky Hilton's mom will join the women after a pre-planned holiday break from filming, over Christmas and New Year’s day. She re-joins the women from season 11, including her sister, Kyle Richards, as well as Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Coronavirus#Costars
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards And Crystal Kung Minkoff Hope Kathy Hilton Returns To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Kathy Hilton made one hell of an impression on fans during her first season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While she was in a limited role as a “friend of” that didn’t stop her from becoming a fan favorite. But now that filming for season 12 is underway, everyone is wondering, where is Kathy? […] The post Kyle Richards And Crystal Kung Minkoff Hope Kathy Hilton Returns To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Valerie Bertinelli Says She Hated Kissing One ‘Brady Bunch’ Star

Valerie Bertinelli found fame as Barbara Cooper on One Day at a Time. She was only 15 at the start of the show and struggled with growing up in front of an audience. In her memoir, she admitted that she felt very insecure and struggled with body image while on the show. Things didn’t help when her character, Barbara, began to attract boys. She hated kissing one guest star in particular, and you may have recognized him from The Brady Bunch.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy