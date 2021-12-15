Kathy Hilton To Return To 'RHOBH' After Producers Reportedly Pay Up

Source: John Tsiavis/Bravo

Kathy Hilton is back.

After weeks of speculation over whether the beloved reality star will be making her return to the small screen, it's been reported that Hilton's deal with Bravo is done, just in time for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

OK! reported Hilton refused to film anything for the franchise's upcoming season until she was offered more money, as she felt undervalued by producers.

After some back and forth, TMZ reported she'll be making regular appearances on the show as a friend of the cast. Production for the upcoming season already began without the socialite, but it's safe to say Hilton will make quite the entrance when Season 12 debuts.

Source: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

While Hilton's sister and a full-time RHOBH cast member, Kylie Richards, previously insisted the housewives were seen filming without Paris Hilton's mom because she had been busy planning her daughter's wedding, insiders told the outlet she was waiting for a hefty paycheck to be handed to her.

Hilton is reportedly set to begin filming with her fellow housewives after the holidays.

Meanwhile, production was suspended last week after three ladies, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais, tested positive for COVID-19. The reality stars were vaccinated and are experiencing mild symptoms, it was reported.

'RHOBH' FILMING HALTED AFTER ERIKA JAYNE, LISA RINNA & GARCELLE BEAUVAIS CONTRACT CORONAVIRUS, COSTARS REPORTEDLY 'NERVOUS'

The remaining housewives who tested negative will reportedly resume filming this week.

Source: Joe Scarnici/Bravo

While Hilton was waiting for her deal with Bravo to be ironed out, she was busying herself with wedding prep for her daughter, who tied the knot with hubby Carter Reum in an elegant ceremony on Thursday, November 11. Paris' numerous wedding festivities are expected to be captured for her new Peacock 13-part docuseries Paris in Love.

It's unclear whether Paris will be making an appearance on RHOBH, but either way, fans can expect the perfect mixture of drama, laughter and blowout fights between the ladies, as last season ended with Jayne in the hot seat for her and estranged husband Tom Girardi's alleged embezzlement scheme.