Nets signing Langston Galloway

Adrian Wojnarowski: Nets are signing guard Langston Galloway to a hardship exception, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Surprised nobody signed Langston Galloway sooner, he can still play.

More importantly, huge loss for the Skyhawks! – 1:53 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Langston Galloway had arguably his best season two years ago with the #Pistons, playing every game and averaging 10.3 ppg on 44/40/86 splits. And he protects the ball like a short-yardage fullback, never turning it over. #Nets have four more hardship signings available. #NBA – 1:33 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Nets to sign Langston Galloway sportando.basketball/en/nets-to-sig… – 10:41 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Because of how far they are over the luxury tax, the Brooklyn Nets tax penalty for signing Langston Galloway is over $500K. Langston will have a cap/tax charge of almost $96K and an actual 10 Day salary of almost $129K. – 10:33 AM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Skyhawks top Raptors 905, 118-108.

Jalen Johnson had 23 points, 13 rebound, 7 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals.

Skylar Mays had 22 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists.

Langston Galloway had 12 points and 7 assists in his debut. – 9:01 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

The chemistry between Langston Galloway and Jalen Johnson is good. They’ve got the ball moving nicely. – 7:37 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nate McMillan, on the sort of player that the College Park Skyhawks are getting in Langston Galloway:

“A shooter … a veteran … our roster is a pretty young roster down there … a guy who is proven, a guy that can still play in this league. That’s a good addition. pic.twitter.com/UfbZWfuAkD – 11:46 AM

