Nets signing Langston Galloway

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Adrian Wojnarowski: Nets are signing guard Langston Galloway to a hardship exception, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Surprised nobody signed Langston Galloway sooner, he can still play.

More importantly, huge loss for the Skyhawks! – 1:53 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Langston Galloway had arguably his best season two years ago with the #Pistons, playing every game and averaging 10.3 ppg on 44/40/86 splits. And he protects the ball like a short-yardage fullback, never turning it over. #Nets have four more hardship signings available. #NBA1:33 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Nets to sign Langston Galloway sportando.basketball/en/nets-to-sig…10:41 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Because of how far they are over the luxury tax, the Brooklyn Nets tax penalty for signing Langston Galloway is over $500K. Langston will have a cap/tax charge of almost $96K and an actual 10 Day salary of almost $129K. – 10:33 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Nets are signing guard Langston Galloway to a hardship exception, sources tell ESPN. – 10:11 AM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Skyhawks top Raptors 905, 118-108.

Jalen Johnson had 23 points, 13 rebound, 7 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals.

Skylar Mays had 22 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists.

Langston Galloway had 12 points and 7 assists in his debut. – 9:01 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

The chemistry between Langston Galloway and Jalen Johnson is good. They’ve got the ball moving nicely. – 7:37 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nate McMillan, on the sort of player that the College Park Skyhawks are getting in Langston Galloway:

“A shooter … a veteran … our roster is a pretty young roster down there … a guy who is proven, a guy that can still play in this league. That’s a good addition. pic.twitter.com/UfbZWfuAkD11:46 AM

Keith Smith: Langston Galloway didn’t have to wait long to get another shot in the NBA. He was expected to play in the G League Showcase with the College Park Skyhawks, but now he’s joining the Brooklyn Nets. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / December 15, 2021

Chris Kirschner: The College Park Skyhawks and NBA veteran Langston Galloway have agreed to a G League deal, source tells the @The Athletic. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / December 12, 2021

Michael Scotto: Langston Galloway will sign with the NBA G League and play in the G League Showcase (Dec. 19-22) in Las Vegas, league sources told @HoopsHype. Galloway shot a career-high 44.9% from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range last year with the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / December 12, 2021

All 76ers

NBA News: Nets to Sign Former Sixers Forward James Ennis

The Brooklyn Nets have landed in a tough situation over the last few days. As their veteran forward, Paul Millsap entered the NBA's health and safety protocol, his positive COVID-19 test left a domino effect in Brooklyn. Suddenly, the Nets had seven players in the NBA's health and safety protocol....
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Kevin Durant News

The Brooklyn Nets just can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to COVID-19. On Saturday, news came down that star forward Kevin Durant has now entered the NBA’s protocols. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “Nets star Kevin Durant has entered the league’s Covid protocols.” Adding, “That’s eight...
NBA
Cassius

Kyrie Irving Already In NBA’s COVID Protocols, Omarion Twitter Attacks

Kyrie Irving had one job. However, the Brooklyn Nets star, after beginning the steps to make his return to an NBA court, as already in the league’s COVID protocols. Kyrie Irving has entered the league’s Covid protocols, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 18, 2021 ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke […]
NBA
abc17news.com

Missing 7 due to coronavirus protocols, Nets sign Galloway

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets, missing seven players because of the NBA’s coronavirus protocols, have signed veteran guard Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract. The Nets have nine players listed as out on their injury report for their home game Thursday against Philadelphia, leaving them with the minimum eight required to start a game. So they brought in Galloway, who spent last season with the Phoenix Suns. He has played for five teams in seven NBA seasons. Starters James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre’ Bembry are all in health and safety protocols, along with Bruce Brown, Paul Millsap, Jevon Carter and James Johnson.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

