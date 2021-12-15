East Bay, Pere Marquette Townships Awarded TEDF Grants to Rebuild Local Roads

East Bay and Pere Marquette Townships are two of nine communities across the state to be awarded Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF) Category F grants to rebuild local roads.

Money for Pere Marquette Township will be directed towards Jebavy Drive while East Bay’s project will focus on Three Mile Road.

More informati0n on each project can be found here.

City/Village/Township Project Route/Street Name Category F Award Match Amount Total Cost Match

Marysville Cuttle Road $375,000 $295,614 $670,614 44%

Muskegon Roberts Street $375,000 $450,200 $825,200 55%

Benton Harbor Paw Paw Avenue $346,435 $86,609 $433,044 20%

Zeeland Main Avenue $375,000 $114,320 $489,320 23%

Kingsford East Breitung Avenue $280,000 $120,000 $400,000 30%

Pere Marquette (Mason) Jebavy Drive $375,000 $272,570 $647,570 42%

East Bay (Grand Traverse) Three Mile Road $375,000 $667,352 $1,042,352 64%

Three Rivers Broadway Street $375,000 $600,400 $975,400 62%

Pittsfield (Washtenaw) Carpenter Road $375,000 $428,293 $803,293 53%

$3,251,435 $3,035,358 $6,286,793 48%

“From day one, I’ve been laser-focused on fixing the damn roads and bridges,” Governor Whitmer said. “Today, I’m proud to announce nine local transportation economic development grants that will help rebuild important corridors in these communities. Road projects like these connect workers to jobs and provide important links for our communities. Since I took office, we have invested nearly $4.75 billion to repair, replace, or rehabilitate nearly 13,200 lane miles of road and 903 bridges, and we must do more. I will work with anyone to get the job done.”

TEDF “Category F” or “Urban Areas in Rural Counties” grants provide state funding for public roadway improvements that create system continuity with the secondary all-season road system.

Category F grants provide funding for projects that include improving access to the state all-season system or improving safety and all-season capabilities on routes having high commercial traffic. Eligible road agencies include county road commissions, cities and villages. More information about the program is available at www.Michigan.gov/TEDF.