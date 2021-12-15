ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, PA

Everett rifle opens season with a win

By - Bedford Gazette
ourcommunitynow.com
 3 days ago

The Everett rifle team opened its season with a 1339-817 victory...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Typhoon death toll in Philippines rises to nearly 100

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The governor of an island province in the central Philippines said at least 49 people died in the devastation wrought by Typhoon Rai in just half of the towns that managed to contact him, bringing the death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the country this year to nearly 100.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northern Cambria, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Everett, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy