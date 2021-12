MVHS began administering monoclonal antibody treatment for Covid-19 in late spring/early summer. They started doing it two days a week, then grew to three. "We are now doing it five days a week and we are doing up to four, we've done as many as six patients in a day so we are doing 20, somewhere in the 20 to 25 patients per week range," says MVHS Chief Physician Executive, Dr. Kent Hall, MD.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 9 DAYS AGO