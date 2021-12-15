Tauber elected new Chair of Dare Ed Board

DANBURY – Sonya Cox was elected as the new Board chair, and Wayne Barneycastle elected as vice chair as the County Commissioners organized Monday night for their new year. ● Voted to allow all county employees have access to 80 hours emergency paid sick leave if they contract get the COVID virus and need to stay home. Assistant HR Director Jamie Clark told the Board that there had been an increase in COVID cases among county workers since Thanksgiving, and Commissioner Nickelston said he had three employees out with COVID right now. Clark and County Manager Shannon Shaver echoed “a lot” when asked how many employees had already taken advantage of this time. Clark said there was a “banker’s box full” of employee applications on file.

DANBURY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO