Tauber elected new Chair of Dare Ed Board

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming city meetings including, but not limited to, Planning, Zoning and Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The Manchester Planning and Community Development Department hosted a public meeting on December 15 in conjunction with Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative to kick-off the process of amending the Manchester Zoning Ordinance and incorporating it into a unified land-use code. If you missed the meeting, watch it on-demand. The Master Plan, adopted on August 4, 2021, can be found here. Stay tuned for public input opportunities and save-the-date to attend Code-a-palooza™ sessions on March 30-31, 2022. If you have questions, feel free to email luc@manchesternh.gov.
Comments / 0