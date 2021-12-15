ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Tauber elected new Chair of Dare Ed Board

By Michelle Wagner
islandfreepress.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt its Dec. 14 meeting, the Dare County Board of Education voted for a changing of the guard — electing Joe Tauber as the new Board Chair and David Twiddy the new Vice-Chair. In both cases, the vote was by a narrow 4 to 3 margin, with the...

islandfreepress.org

Comments / 0

Related
manchesterinklink.com

New chair and vice chair for the Planning Board; what’s on the Aldermen’s agenda?

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming city meetings including, but not limited to, Planning, Zoning and Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The Manchester Planning and Community Development Department hosted a public meeting on December 15 in conjunction with Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative to kick-off the process of amending the Manchester Zoning Ordinance and incorporating it into a unified land-use code. If you missed the meeting, watch it on-demand. The Master Plan, adopted on August 4, 2021, can be found here. Stay tuned for public input opportunities and save-the-date to attend Code-a-palooza™ sessions on March 30-31, 2022. If you have questions, feel free to email luc@manchesternh.gov.
MANCHESTER, NH
thestokesnews.com

Cox elected as new chair of commissioners

DANBURY – Sonya Cox was elected as the new Board chair, and Wayne Barneycastle elected as vice chair as the County Commissioners organized Monday night for their new year. ● Voted to allow all county employees have access to 80 hours emergency paid sick leave if they contract get the COVID virus and need to stay home. Assistant HR Director Jamie Clark told the Board that there had been an increase in COVID cases among county workers since Thanksgiving, and Commissioner Nickelston said he had three employees out with COVID right now. Clark and County Manager Shannon Shaver echoed “a lot” when asked how many employees had already taken advantage of this time. Clark said there was a “banker’s box full” of employee applications on file.
DANBURY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Von Robertson is new chair of school board

DANBURY — Von Robertson was elected chair and Dwayne Bryant vice chair as the county Board of Education got organized for its new term on Monday night. The board also received an update on one of this year’s biggest projects, the installation of Clear Touch interactive panels in all classrooms. Technology Director Karen Barker said King Elementary installations should be complete this week, which will be the final school to get the boards up and running.
KING, NC
News Channel Nebraska

Saunders County Board Chair recalled

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. -- An eastern Nebraska County Board member has been recalled. Unofficial results of a special election in Saunders County show that County Board Chair Doris Karloff has been recalled by a count of 712 to 271. Karloff is based out of Yutan and represented District Two. The...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Chair
goodmorningwilton.com

New BOF Elects Kaelin as Chair and Organizes For Budget Planning

The Board of Finance (BOF) assembled via Zoom last night, Tuesday, Dec. 14, in what was the board’s first meeting since the November municipal election. Newly elected Matthew Raimondi and Richard Santosky and re-elected Sandy Arkell and Stewart Koenigsberg joined fellow board members Michael Kaelin and Chris Stroup. Election...
WILTON, CT
beverlypress.com

Mary Wells elected as new BHUSD board president

During its organizational meeting on Dec. 15, the Beverly Hills Unified School District Board of Education installed Mary Wells as its newest president. She was sworn in by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Fred N. Wapner, and Noah Margo was elected vice president. Wells, who was elected in 2020,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
hometownheadlines.com

Floyd County’s new elections board includes a member of the abolished group (a Democratic appointee) and a chair who ran as a Republican for the County Commission in 2012.

During Tuesday’s Floyd County Commission meeting, the five members of a recast board of elections were appointed. It ends more than a year of changes within the elections office and supervising board with more ahead as the new board will appoint a new chief elections clerk. (Names courtesy of the Rome News-Tribune). The elections board was to meet Tuesday but it was postponed as the new members were pending.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJCL

Chatham County Board of Elections names new supervisor of elections

The Chatham County Board of Elections has a new supervisor of elections. Billy Wooten was named by the board at their Dec. 13 meeting. Wooten had been serving in an interim capacity since the retirement of longtime elections supervisor, Russell Bridges, earlier this year. “The Board has been very pleased...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
skyhinews.com

New members elected to Winter Park Fraser Chamber board

Voters in the Winter Park Fraser Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors election seated Rick Marion, Dana Keller, David McKnight and Tom Carey. The election, which took place online through Dec. 10, chose seats for two at-large representatives, a recreation and amusement representative and a real estate representative. Marion,...
WINTER PARK, CO
Vail Daily

School board names new leadership following November election

The newly elected Eagle County Schools’ Board of Education met for the first time Wednesday, reflecting a change in leadership for the board as well. During last weekend’s Colorado Association of School Boards annual meeting, as the new directors were sworn in, the board also voted for its new leadership. Michelle Stecher was named president, Ted Long as vice president and Dan Reynolds as the board’s secretary and treasurer.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
hudsonvalleyone.com

Onteora board of ed seeks new member

The Onteora Board of Education seeks to appoint a member to fill the vacancy left by Bennet Ratcliff, who recently resigned so he can begin his duties as councilman-elect on the Woodstock Town Board. The interim board member will serve through the end of June and must run in the...
WOODSTOCK, NY
delnorteprospector.com

URGSD seats new board, elects officers

DEL NORTE — The Upper Rio Grande School District held a special meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 1 to swear in its new board members and discuss assignments for the coming term. The swearing-in ceremony was postponed previously awaiting certification of the election by Rio Grande County per state statutes.
NJ.com

RVCC names new board of trustees chair

Caren Bateman of Readington has been named the chair of the Raritan Valley Community College Board of Trustees. Bateman was elected to a one-year term during the board’s re-organization meeting, held Dec. 7. During the meeting, Roger R. Locandro of Stockton was elected vice chair from Hunterdon County and...
mysoutex.com

ERCOT names new board members, vice chair

The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) has recognized the selection of Bill Flores, Elaine Mendoza and Zin Smati as directors of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) board. The ERCOT board selection committee named the new directors and simultaneously designated Flores to serve as vice chair. They will join Paul Foster and Dr. Carlos Aguilar in guiding ERCOT affairs alongside the chairman of the PUCT, the public counsel at the office of Public Utility Counsel and the CEO of ERCOT.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Twice

Azione Unlimited Elects New Dealer Board Members

Azione Unlimited has announced two new dealer board members and one returning vendor board member. The Azione Unlimited board consists of five dealer members and five vendor members that amplifies the association’s mantra that dealers and vendors are equals. These talented individuals are tasked with creating ideas to generate profit, developing resources in nascent categories, and act as a sounding board among their peers.
BUSINESS
VTDigger

Howard Center welcomes new board members and elects officers

Howard Center hosted its Board of Trustees annual meeting in November and elected new trustees and officers and elected several current trustees to new three three-year terms. We are pleased to announce Howard Center has appointed new members Andrew Collier, Jodi Girouard; and Mat Robitaille; to its Board of Trustees for three-year terms.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
weisradio.com

Community Foundation Installs New Chair And Board Member

The Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama recently installed Dr. Lisa Long as a member of its Board of Trustees and named Anthony Cook as Board chair. Dr. Long of Talladega County is the acting president of Talladega College. She received her Bachelor of Social Work Degree from Jacksonville State University, her Master’s Degree of Social Work from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Juris Doctorate from the Birmingham School of Law, and will complete her Ph.D. in Urban Higher Education from Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi, in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy