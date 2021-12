LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man is behind bars after being charged with drug trafficking. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a traffic stop at Highway 99 and Elk River Mills Road on Dec. 10. 35-year-old Robert Earl Lewis was pulled over and arrested by authorities after he was found to be in possession of nearly 60 grams of meth. He also has active warrants for criminal mischief, according to deputies.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO