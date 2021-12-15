ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

New therapy can help keep high-risk leukemia in remission for younger patients, new study finds

By Tracey Romero
phillyvoice.com
 4 days ago

Patients with higher risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia can stay in remission longer with a combined treatment of the drug ibrutinib and standard care, according to new research. The study involved 85 leukemia patients who were all 65 or younger. Forty-six of them had higher risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia, which...

www.phillyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Health.com

This 29-Year-Old's Backache Led to a Stage 4 Lung Cancer Diagnosis: 'I See Life in a Completely Different Way'

When Becca Smith, a 29-year-old personal trainer in the UK, started experiencing severe back pain in the beginning of 2020, she thought it was due to a weightlifting injury. At the time, the former bikini contest champion was opening her own yoga studio, training clients seven days a week, and regularly exercising. It made sense to her that her body needed a break.
CANCER
Newswise

Drug combination found to keep chronic lymphocytic leukemia in young patients in remission for several years

Newswise — Young patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) can enjoy long remissions on the drug ibrutinib, but must stay on it indefinitely to keep the cancer in remission. A new study by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute researchers suggests that a 2.5-year regimen involving ibrutinib and chemoimmunotherapy can provide deep, and lasting remissions of the disease.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Study: Heating Climate Can Lead to Higher Risks of Mortality, Hospitalization in Patients With ESRD

Rising ambient temperatures were found to be associated with higher risks of all-cause mortality and all-cause hospitalization in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), highlighting the some of the health-related consequences of climate change. Ambient temperature was found to be associated with reduced blood pressure, interdialytic weight gain (IDWG), and...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#American Cancer Society#Cancer Treatment
Standard-Examiner

Study: Myocarditis cases after vaccine mostly mild, in younger patients

Most young people diagnosed with myocarditis after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine had mild symptoms and went on to improve quickly, according to new data. During a news conference Wednesday, Dr. Dongngan Truong, said a study which included 139 patients with the heart muscle inflammation found symptoms typically showed up in young people ages 12-21 within a week of receiving the second vaccine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pharmacogenetics of induction therapy-related toxicities in childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients treated with UKALL 2003 protocol

Chemotherapy related toxicities have been the major factor limiting the success of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) induction therapy. Several factors, including the pharmacogenetics of asparaginase and anthracyclines, could contribute to difference in treatment outcome in ALL. We investigated the significance of variations in genes involved in hepatic and cardiac toxicity in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Genotyping of SOD2 (rs4880), PNPL3 (rs738409) and ABCC1 (rs4148350), CBR1 (rs9024) and ABCG2 (rs2231142) was performed by Tetra-ARMS PCR-based technique to evaluate the genotype"“phenotype correlation. Our results showed only minor allele G of SOD2 rs4880 increase the risk of hepatic toxicity [OR"‰2.63 (1.42"“4.84), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] while minor alleles of other SNPs showed protective impact. However, the genetic contrast analysis showed a recessive form of SOD2 rs4880 [OR"‰7.82 (3.86"“15.85), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] and PNPLA3 I148M [OR"‰5.82 (3.43"“9.87), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] variants whereas dominant genotype of ABCC1 rs4148350 [OR"‰2.52 (1.55"“4.10), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] significantly predisposes hepatotoxicity. Furthermore, heterozygous form of ABCG2 rs2231142 [OR"‰5.25 (1.84"“14.95), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] and recessive genotype of 3"²UTR variant CBR1 rs9024 [OR"‰2.31 (1.31"“4.07), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] were strongly associated with cardiotoxicity. The information obtained from these genetic variations could offer biomarkers for individualization of therapeutic intervention in ALL.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New immunotherapy for leukemia discovered

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet, University of Oslo and Oslo University Hospital have developed a new kind of immunotherapy for leukemia. The results of a study published in Nature Biotechnology show that the therapy kills cancer cells from patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The researchers now want to conduct a clinical study and also test the method on other types of cancer.
CANCER
Business Wire

Pivotal Study Led by City of Hope Shows First-in-Class Cancer Immunotherapy Achieves High Rate of Remission in Patients With a Type of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

DUARTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City of Hope announced today that data from an investigational Phase 1/2, single arm trial using a bispecific antibody called mosunetuzumab highlights the paradigm-changing potential of a new treatment option for people with follicular lymphoma, a type of blood cancer and the most common indolent form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Patients within the trial achieved high response rates with 80% of patients responding positively to the treatment, and 60% had a complete response, meaning the cancer could not be detected.
DUARTE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Axi-cel CAR T cell therapy shows enhanced responses and continued benefit for high-risk lymphoma patients

Three clinical studies led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center demonstrated enhanced responses for patients with high-risk lymphoma treated with axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. These results were reported at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. Axi-cel...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Finding new tools for leukemia treatment

A new study published now in Nature Communications, led by João T. Barata from Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes (iMM, Portugal), and J. Andrés Yunes from Centro Infantil Boldrini (Brazil), shows that changes in a protein called IL-7R are sufficient to initiate a type of leukemia. The same alterations in IL-7R, which lead to the increase of the activity of this molecule, are also observed in cases of leukemia in humans. Understanding the molecular players involved in the onset of leukemia can lead to the development of better and targeted treatments.
CANCER
appenmedia.com

Cancer fighting drugs in your medicine cabinet

Did you know that you might have some great cancer-fighting drugs in your medicine cabinet at home?. It turns out that many drugs, originally approved for non-cancer indications, have been found in subsequent research to have an anticancer effect. The most well-known of these is the diabetes drug metformin. In addition to its blood sugar lowering effects, metformin has also been shown to kill cancer stem cells, a key in cancer’s spread.
CANCER
asapland.com

Colon Cancer Symptoms

Symptoms of colon cancer are typically grouped into nine stages. When you have colon cancer, your healthcare providers will try to figure out the stage of your disease. Knowing the stage helps them plan treatment and check how well it’s working. It also can tell them if you need...
CANCER
phillyvoice.com

People with HIV at greater risk for heart failure, study shows

According to a new study published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings, an HIV infection is associated with an increased risk of heart failure. Previous research has shown that people with HIV are at greater risk for cardiovascular disease, but this is the first study to suggest that this risk also "extends to end-stage conditions such as heart failure," Michael J. Silverberg, a research scientist and HIV epidemiologist at the Kaiser Permanente Division of Research said in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MedicalXpress

Chronic exposure to air pollution may increase risks for ICU admission or death among COVID-19 patients, study finds

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients who had been chronically exposed in their neighborhoods to higher particulate matter—such as smoke, soot, and dirt—had increased risks for admission to the intensive care unit (ICU) and death compared to those without such exposure, Mount Sinai-led researchers reported in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine on December 8.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

I had a panic attack when my butt ache turned out to be terminal cancer

A mom who was suffering pain in her butt cheek was told she had terminal cancer — just six months after she’d been given the “all clear.”. Gemma Denham, 29, from Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, had already had treatment for cervical cancer after being diagnosed in March this year.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy