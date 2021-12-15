New therapy can help keep high-risk leukemia in remission for younger patients, new study finds

Chemotherapy related toxicities have been the major factor limiting the success of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) induction therapy. Several factors, including the pharmacogenetics of asparaginase and anthracyclines, could contribute to difference in treatment outcome in ALL. We investigated the significance of variations in genes involved in hepatic and cardiac toxicity in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Genotyping of SOD2 (rs4880), PNPL3 (rs738409) and ABCC1 (rs4148350), CBR1 (rs9024) and ABCG2 (rs2231142) was performed by Tetra-ARMS PCR-based technique to evaluate the genotype"“phenotype correlation. Our results showed only minor allele G of SOD2 rs4880 increase the risk of hepatic toxicity [OR"‰2.63 (1.42"“4.84), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] while minor alleles of other SNPs showed protective impact. However, the genetic contrast analysis showed a recessive form of SOD2 rs4880 [OR"‰7.82 (3.86"“15.85), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] and PNPLA3 I148M [OR"‰5.82 (3.43"“9.87), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] variants whereas dominant genotype of ABCC1 rs4148350 [OR"‰2.52 (1.55"“4.10), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] significantly predisposes hepatotoxicity. Furthermore, heterozygous form of ABCG2 rs2231142 [OR"‰5.25 (1.84"“14.95), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] and recessive genotype of 3"²UTR variant CBR1 rs9024 [OR"‰2.31 (1.31"“4.07), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] were strongly associated with cardiotoxicity. The information obtained from these genetic variations could offer biomarkers for individualization of therapeutic intervention in ALL.

CANCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO