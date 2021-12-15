National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Mason Graham

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247Sports 4 220 31 19

Rivals 4 – 18 18

ESPN 3 – 70 70

On3 3 – 50 34

247Sports Composite 4 355 45 28

On3 Consensus 4 399 48 29

Vitals

Hometown Anaheim (Calif.) Servite

Projected Position Defensive tackle

Height 6-foot-4

Weight 295-pounds

Recruitment

An under-the-radar recruit, Graham was committed to Boise State, but visited Michigan for the Washington game, flipping to the Wolverines shortly after. Eventually, he started garnering a lot of attention, particularly from some other top schools in the Pac-12. He had offers from Oregon, USC, Arizona State, and others.

Readiness Level

Like most interior defensive linemen, will likely take some time before he becomes a factor. Although he already has prototypical size.

Established wrestler. Trinity League heavyweight individual champion as a sophomore in 2020. Helped Servite win the Trinity League team championship in 2021 as a junior.