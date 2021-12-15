National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Mason Graham
Ratings
Stars Overall Position State
247Sports 4 220 31 19
Rivals 4 – 18 18
ESPN 3 – 70 70
On3 3 – 50 34
247Sports Composite 4 355 45 28
On3 Consensus 4 399 48 29
Vitals
Hometown Anaheim (Calif.) Servite
Projected Position Defensive tackle
Height 6-foot-4
Weight 295-pounds
Recruitment
An under-the-radar recruit, Graham was committed to Boise State, but visited Michigan for the Washington game, flipping to the Wolverines shortly after. Eventually, he started garnering a lot of attention, particularly from some other top schools in the Pac-12. He had offers from Oregon, USC, Arizona State, and others.
Readiness Level
Like most interior defensive linemen, will likely take some time before he becomes a factor. Although he already has prototypical size.
Film
Scouting
Established wrestler. Trinity League heavyweight individual champion as a sophomore in 2020. Helped Servite win the Trinity League team championship in 2021 as a junior.
