Michigan State

National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Mason Graham

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247Sports 4 220 31 19

Rivals 4 – 18 18

ESPN 3 – 70 70

On3 3 – 50 34

247Sports Composite 4 355 45 28

On3 Consensus 4 399 48 29

Vitals

Hometown Anaheim (Calif.) Servite

Projected Position Defensive tackle

Height 6-foot-4

Weight 295-pounds

Recruitment

An under-the-radar recruit, Graham was committed to Boise State, but visited Michigan for the Washington game, flipping to the Wolverines shortly after. Eventually, he started garnering a lot of attention, particularly from some other top schools in the Pac-12. He had offers from Oregon, USC, Arizona State, and others.

Readiness Level

Like most interior defensive linemen, will likely take some time before he becomes a factor. Although he already has prototypical size.

Film

Scouting

Established wrestler. Trinity League heavyweight individual champion as a sophomore in 2020. Helped Servite win the Trinity League team championship in 2021 as a junior.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

