With a skyrocketing stock market and an investor shift to alternative assets during a period of volatility and rising inflation, hedge funds are booming this year. In fact, these are poised to achieve positive inflows in 2021 for the first time in three years. Per the data from Preqin, hedge funds have attracted $40.9 billion inflows in the first three quarters of the year after outflows of $97.2 billion and $44.5 billion in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

