Ross Brown, Vice President, Cloud Product Marketing at Oracle. Four things customers want from their cloud providers. Since the early days of the cloud, most customers approached their cloud strategy from the perspective of “which cloud is best for our needs?” But now, as customers are five to eight years into their cloud journey, this question is changing to “Which cloud for which needs?” The demand for interconnected, interoperable cloud services has grown as customers see the limitations of using a single cloud and as public clouds have grown in their differentiation and focus.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO