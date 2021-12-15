You’ll Love Visiting Glur’s Tavern, A Nebraska Restaurant Loaded With Local History

If you’re looking for a restaurant loaded with local history in Nebraska, then you don’t have to look any further than Glur’s Tavern in Columbus.

This establishment has been in continuous operation since approximately 1876. Not only is it the oldest bar and restaurant in the state of Nebraska, but it’s believed to be the oldest west of the Missouri River as well.

At Glur’s Tavern, you’ll find friendly folks, refreshing drinks, and tasty, affordable food. You’ll take a step into the past when you cross the threshold and take a seat at the bar.

When Glur's Tavern opened well over a century ago, it was first known as Bucher's Saloon after its founders, brothers William and Joseph Bucher.

Eventually, William bought Joseph out. Joseph moved to California to start a new business there. He later shipped barrels of wine back to his brother to be served at the saloon.

Many people passed through Bucher's Saloon over the years. Local legend says that Buffalo Bill Cody ate and drank here at least a dozen times.

In 1914, Louis Glur, a longtime bartender at Bucher's Saloon, bought the establishment from William Bucher. He managed to keep the place open during Prohibition by adding card games and slot machines to attract customers.

Today, Glur's Tavern is just as welcoming as it ever was. Comfortable bar stools and flowing drinks encourage guests to have a seat and stay a while.

Current owners Todd and Carrie Trofholz bought the property in 1992. They do all that they can to embrace their restaurant's rich history.

Their menu is tasty and affordable. There's something for everyone. Kids are welcome at Glur's and you can easily feed a family of four for under $25.

This appetizer combo basket will really hit the spot. Everything is fried to perfection.

Everyone raves about the burgers at Glur's Tavern.

The most famous item at Glur's Tavern is the signature fries. They're sliced thin and made with the skins on. Then, they're deep-fried and sprinkled with Lawry's seasoned salt for extra flavor. Don't miss them!

Glur's also has an outdoor beer garden that is popular during the warmer months. It has a basketball hoop and a sand volleyball court if you're feeling athletic.

If you're ever in Nebraska, don't miss Glur's. It's open at 11 a..m. daily. They serve lunch and dinner every day.

Glur’s Tavern is a special and historic place that will be around for many more years to come. If you’re ever in eastern Nebraska, make a point to stop by and visit. Glur’s is only an hour and a half west of Omaha, and it’s only a little over an hour away from Grand Island or Lincoln.

You’ll be glad you took the time to check out Glur’s Tavern; it’s a little piece of Nebraska history!