ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

You’ll Love Visiting Glur’s Tavern, A Nebraska Restaurant Loaded With Local History

By Christy Articola
Only In Nebraska
 2 days ago

If you’re looking for a restaurant loaded with local history in Nebraska, then you don’t have to look any further than Glur’s Tavern in Columbus.

This establishment has been in continuous operation since approximately 1876. Not only is it the oldest bar and restaurant in the state of Nebraska, but it’s believed to be the oldest west of the Missouri River as well.

At Glur’s Tavern, you’ll find friendly folks, refreshing drinks, and tasty, affordable food. You’ll take a step into the past when you cross the threshold and take a seat at the bar.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Jdr9_0dNYLizM00
When Glur's Tavern opened well over a century ago, it was first known as Bucher's Saloon after its founders, brothers William and Joseph Bucher.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRidz_0dNYLizM00
Eventually, William bought Joseph out. Joseph moved to California to start a new business there. He later shipped barrels of wine back to his brother to be served at the saloon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zjo7U_0dNYLizM00
Many people passed through Bucher's Saloon over the years. Local legend says that Buffalo Bill Cody ate and drank here at least a dozen times.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mucc9_0dNYLizM00
In 1914, Louis Glur, a longtime bartender at Bucher's Saloon, bought the establishment from William Bucher. He managed to keep the place open during Prohibition by adding card games and slot machines to attract customers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oT2i1_0dNYLizM00
Today, Glur's Tavern is just as welcoming as it ever was. Comfortable bar stools and flowing drinks encourage guests to have a seat and stay a while.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hElWf_0dNYLizM00
Current owners Todd and Carrie Trofholz bought the property in 1992. They do all that they can to embrace their restaurant's rich history.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453v15_0dNYLizM00
Their menu is tasty and affordable. There's something for everyone. Kids are welcome at Glur's and you can easily feed a family of four for under $25.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axjbh_0dNYLizM00
This appetizer combo basket will really hit the spot. Everything is fried to perfection.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsVSe_0dNYLizM00
Everyone raves about the burgers at Glur's Tavern.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSClc_0dNYLizM00
The most famous item at Glur's Tavern is the signature fries. They're sliced thin and made with the skins on. Then, they're deep-fried and sprinkled with Lawry's seasoned salt for extra flavor. Don't miss them!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sW2Aq_0dNYLizM00
Glur's also has an outdoor beer garden that is popular during the warmer months. It has a basketball hoop and a sand volleyball court if you're feeling athletic.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zu7GD_0dNYLizM00
If you're ever in Nebraska, don't miss Glur's. It's open at 11 a..m. daily. They serve lunch and dinner every day.

Glur’s Tavern is a special and historic place that will be around for many more years to come. If you’re ever in eastern Nebraska, make a point to stop by and visit. Glur’s is only an hour and a half west of Omaha, and it’s only a little over an hour away from Grand Island or Lincoln.

You’ll be glad you took the time to check out Glur’s Tavern; it’s a little piece of Nebraska history!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Food & Drinks
City
Columbus, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Restaurants
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
The Associated Press

Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids under 5 in setback

Pfizer said Friday it was changing plans and testing three doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in babies and preschoolers after the usual two shots didn’t appear strong enough for some of the children. Pfizer announced the change after a preliminary analysis found 2- to 4-year-olds didn’t have as strong...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local History#Food Drink#Lincoln
The Hill

Virginia police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 slayings

Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy