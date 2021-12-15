ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football signee C.J. Washington adds explosive element to linebackers room

By Mike Griffith
Washington plans to wear No. 27 for the Bulldogs.

ATHENS — It was never “if,” but “when” for Cedartown standout Cedric “C.J.” Washington, who jumped into Georgia’s 2022 early signing class even though he will not enroll until June.

Washington did not delay or deny his love of the Bulldogs, however, remember his affinity for the program after Kirby Smart took over the Georgia program when he was in seventh grade.

“That’s really when it all started for me and my connection with Georgia,” Washington told DawgNation. “I’ve been knowing that I wanted to be a ‘Dawg ever since I was in the seventh grade. It just felt like my home even back then.”

Washington is projected to play linebacker, but he plans to wear the No. 27 with the blessings of fellow former Cedartown standout and former Georgia running back legend Nick Chubb. The No. 27 is currently vacant on the UGA roster, and that is no coincidence.

It could provide insight into just how special the Georgia coaching staff feels Washington will be in Athens.

