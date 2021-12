The Mechanic’s Institute Library and Chess Room has been around since 1854, making it one of the oldest institutions on the West Coast, and the oldest chess club in the US. Have you heard of the Mechanic’s Institute Library and Chess Room in San Francisco? This historic club can be found in a beautiful building in the Financial District. Its origins date back all the way back to 1854, when the city of San Francisco was still just beginning to take shape. Now it is a thriving educational space where members can get expert instruction in chess, engage in cultural programming and classes, browse a vibrant general-interest library, and much more.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO