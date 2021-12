This week’s features: Hand-passes...Taunting...Leaving the penalty bench...and more. QUESTION: A player from Team A and Team B are assessed coincidental penalties. Player A leaves the penalty box and returns to the ice at the expiration of the penalty while play is continuing at one end of the rink. Player A realizes his mistake and returns to the players bench without becoming involved in any part of the play. Play continues and Team A scores a goal. Team B protests the call and makes the officials aware of the situation. Should the goal count?

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO