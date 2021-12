FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. With all 32 NFL teams playing for the first time in over two months, it would stand to reason that individual matchups figure more into my start and sit decisions than ever before. They still matter, of course. And I will highlight a few I am paying close attention to below. But it is starting to feel like Week 15 of the NFL season is more a war of attrition than anything else. I posted my Week 15 Flex rankings just a couple of days ago, and already five of the top-100 are out for the week. Injuries and Covid continue to thin out both NFL and fantasy football rosters alike. It sure feels like fantasy managers who have the usual suspects on the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are sitting in the catbird seat heading into the weekend.

